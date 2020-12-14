Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board will begin process of replacing Barbara Burke, who represented urban core

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will review the process of picking a new board member at its meeting on Tuesday.

A new member is not expected to be chosen.

The nine-member board is down to eight after Barbara Burke stepped down last week to take her seat on the Winston-Salem City Council. The board's bylaws give little direction on how the seat should be filled beyond requiring it to be someone from the same political party as the departing member. In the past, the board has said it will choose someone from the same district as the departing member.

Burke is a Democrat whose seat will be up for re-election in 2022. She represented District 1, which covers the district's urban core. District 2 covers the suburban ring.

Though the school board will decide on its own who to pick, a few groups have some suggestions.

The Forsyth County Democratic Party decided in an hours' long meeting a week ago to recommend Chenita Barber Johnson.

Johnson ran unsuccessfully as a District 1 candidate for the school board in 2018, 2014, 2010 and 2006.