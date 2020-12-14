Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board will begin process of replacing Barbara Burke, who represented urban core

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will review the process of picking a new board member at its meeting on Tuesday.
A new member is not expected to be chosen.
The nine-member board is down to eight after Barbara Burke stepped down last week to take her seat on the Winston-Salem City Council. The board's bylaws give little direction on how the seat should be filled beyond requiring it to be someone from the same political party as the departing member. In the past, the board has said it will choose someone from the same district as the departing member.
Burke is a Democrat whose seat will be up for re-election in 2022. She represented District 1, which covers the district's urban core. District 2 covers the suburban ring.
Though the school board will decide on its own who to pick, a few groups have some suggestions.
The Forsyth County Democratic Party decided in an hours' long meeting a week ago to recommend Chenita Barber Johnson.
Johnson ran unsuccessfully as a District 1 candidate for the school board in 2018, 2014, 2010 and 2006.
The Forsyth County Association of Educators recommends Alex Bohannon, who ran for a seat representing District 1 in 2018, losing to Burke and board chairwoman Malishai Woodbury. If chosen, he would be the only male on the board.
And the Young Democrats of Forsyth County announced on its Facebook page that it wants Morticia Parmon to fill Burke's seat. Parmon was picked to fill the term of Vivian Burke on the Winston-Salem City Council.
In the past, the school board has put out a call for applications then reviewed them, interviewed the candidates and voted, a process that can take a few weeks. It has also named a replacement, using its own knowledge and familiarity with people in the area interested in education. That's the path the board took in 2019 when Marilyn Parker was chosen to replace Lori Goins Clark, who resigned.
The new board member will be involved in several weighty decisions, including the selection of a new superintendent and the reopening of schools, an issue that has sparked heated debate in the community and among the board.
Woodbury has said that the board appreciates the community input but it will make its own decision.
