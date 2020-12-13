Winston-Salem/Forsyth school district adds two interpreters to help Spanish-speaking parents, students

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lack of engagement in online classes is highest among Hispanic students, according to statistics that the district presented to the school board in November.

On the week ending Nov. 5, 8.2% of Hispanic students had no activity on Canvas, the online learning platform. While that is the same percentage as Black students during that same time period, Hispanic students have been the least engaged on Canvas dating to the week ending Sept. 10, when 10.1% percent did not engage.

Technology is a problem for many Hispanic parents, said Angelica Regalado Cieza, a pastor at Estamos Unidos Moravian Ministry.

"This is something fairly new for a lot of families who may not be able to turn on a computer or use some of the programs. It's much more complicated when you don't understand instructions," she said. "And that's why we first need to target interpreters then move on to working together with schools to improve understanding of our Hispanic families."

The district has about 7,000 students it terms as English learners. Those students range from being highly bilingual to having little to no English skills. While a majority are Spanish-speakers, there are 85 languages represented.