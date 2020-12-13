Winston-Salem/Forsyth school district adds two interpreters to help Spanish-speaking parents, students

With a push from a Latino advocacy group, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has increased the number of interpreters at the district level from two to four, a response to the growing need for more help for parents and students challenged by remote learning.
While many schools have their own bilingual speakers, the district interpreters are available to help where needed on such things as technology, district communication and meetings between administrators and parents, said David Sisk, the director of English Learner programs for the district.
"This gives us more resources to communicate between school systems and the Spanish-speaking population," Sisk said at a news conference last week.
The Forsyth County chapter of the N.C. Congress of Latino Organizations has been pushing for more bilingual help for months. In listening sessions with Spanish-speaking parents, the local chapter heard time after time that parents want to be more involved in their children's education but are stymied because of the language barrier. In many cases, older siblings had to take time from their schooling to help younger siblings.
Oscar Zuniga, the Forsyth County chapter organizer, said the lack of interpreters was the main reason children are not thriving.
The addition of interpreters can help with the district's overall goal of closing the achievement gap in the district, Sisk said.
Support Local Journalism
The lack of engagement in online classes is highest among Hispanic students, according to statistics that the district presented to the school board in November.
On the week ending Nov. 5, 8.2% of Hispanic students had no activity on Canvas, the online learning platform. While that is the same percentage as Black students during that same time period, Hispanic students have been the least engaged on Canvas dating to the week ending Sept. 10, when 10.1% percent did not engage.
Technology is a problem for many Hispanic parents, said Angelica Regalado Cieza, a pastor at Estamos Unidos Moravian Ministry.
"This is something fairly new for a lot of families who may not be able to turn on a computer or use some of the programs. It's much more complicated when you don't understand instructions," she said. "And that's why we first need to target interpreters then move on to working together with schools to improve understanding of our Hispanic families."
The district has about 7,000 students it terms as English learners. Those students range from being highly bilingual to having little to no English skills. While a majority are Spanish-speakers, there are 85 languages represented.
In addition to the two interpreters, which were hired a month ago, the district also plans to add a bilingual parent assistant to its CARES team, which works with families where parents are not engaging. There are currently two bilingual parent assistants.
Megan Gregory, who is a member of the local chapter of the Latino Congress, called the addition of two interpreters a strong start.
"We look forward to continuing the conversation and maybe when things get more stable we'd look forward to having a longer term plan and address the need for bilingual support at individual schools," she said. "It's a difficult funding environment and we understand that."
336-727-7420
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.