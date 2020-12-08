Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools bus drivers could see pay increase

Bus drivers for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools would get a pay raise at the beginning of next year under a recommendation approved by the school board's finance committee on Tuesday.
Under the proposal, the minimum pay for bus drivers would increase from $13.64 to $15 an hour. All bus drivers will get at least a 50-cent raise.
The committee’s approval means that it moves to the full board, which is expected to vote on the pay increase at its next meeting, which is Dec. 15.
The need to boost bus driver pay was one of several items that came out of a compensation study that a consulting firm presented to the district earlier this year.
“We’re going to start with bus driver compensation,” said Jevelyn Bonner-Reed, the chief human resources officer for the district.
The $15 hourly rate would put Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in line with the minimum hourly rate for bus drivers in Wake, Guilford and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
The pay increase will cost about $445,000 that would come from savings in the transportation budget.
In addition to the pay bump, the district wants to start a pilot program that gives bus drivers $200 for referrals that lead to new drivers. That program will cost a maximum of $50,000 and will come from savings from the closure of schools.
That proposal was also approved by the school board finance committee and will come before the full board at its next meeting.
The district needs about 60 bus drivers, and the push to hire them has increased with the likelihood that more students will return to school buildings in early 2021.
“We looked at the market and the reality, that we have challenges hiring and retaining bus drivers,” Bonner-Reed said, adding that this is state-wide and national challenge.
The district will look next to restructure the salaries of child nutrition workers, teacher assistants, custodians and occupational therapists and physical therapists.
In other news, the finance committee voted to recommend that the full board approve $500,000 for athletic departments at high schools.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, athletic departments in the district have no ticket revenue, leading to a shortfall.
The district proposes using $216,000 in unused capital project funds, $75,000 in athletic tutoring funds and $209,000 from the travel budget.
The money will be used for such things as uniforms and reconditioning football helmets and shoulder pads.
The board also re-elected Malishai Woodbury as board chairwoman and Lida Calvert-Hayes as vice-chairwoman.
"This is a strong board of great women," Woodbury said. "We have a difference of opinions. I can assure you we all take the responsibility of leadership on this board."
This was the first meeting without Barbara Burke, who was sworn in as a member of the Winston-Salem City Council on Monday.
Her replacement was not on Tuesday’s agenda. The board is expected to talk about filling her vacant seat at its next meeting.
