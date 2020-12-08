Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools bus drivers could see pay increase

Bus drivers for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools would get a pay raise at the beginning of next year under a recommendation approved by the school board's finance committee on Tuesday.

Under the proposal, the minimum pay for bus drivers would increase from $13.64 to $15 an hour. All bus drivers will get at least a 50-cent raise.

The committee’s approval means that it moves to the full board, which is expected to vote on the pay increase at its next meeting, which is Dec. 15.

The need to boost bus driver pay was one of several items that came out of a compensation study that a consulting firm presented to the district earlier this year.

“We’re going to start with bus driver compensation,” said Jevelyn Bonner-Reed, the chief human resources officer for the district.

The $15 hourly rate would put Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in line with the minimum hourly rate for bus drivers in Wake, Guilford and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The pay increase will cost about $445,000 that would come from savings in the transportation budget.