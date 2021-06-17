Winston-Salem Foundation names nonprofit health-care official as new president

"I am eager to champion the foundation’s commitment to racial equity and honored to lead a well-respected team dedicated to learning and authentic community engagement.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith said she has some familiarity with Winston-Salem. Her grandmother is from here and she has family in the Fayetteville area. She's also worked with local nonprofit officials on some national boards.

The foundation committed in 2018 to advancing racial equity across all its work in Forsyth that included investments in two areas: building an inclusive economy and advancing equity in education.

In addition to grantmaking, the foundation is prioritizing social and human capital "by strengthening partnerships with local organizations and individuals with lived experience." The foundation’s strategic initiatives, the Black Philanthropy Initiative and The Women's Fund of Winston-Salem, also are addressing those challenges.

Smith said she was attracted to her new job because the foundation "has a very pronounced commitment to racial equity. It was looking for a leader who could advance its goals."

Smith said she is hopeful that by expanding and enhancing racial equity initiatives in the local community, it will play a role in easing local racial tensions as well.