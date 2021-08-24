Winston-Salem gears up for spending coronavirus relief funds

Winston-Salem has $25 million in coronavirus relief funds in the bank, and city officials are moving forward with plans to spend the money in ways meant to help small businesses, community nonprofits and others, with a special focus on helping the most needy.

The $25 million is about half of the $52 million the city will ultimately receive from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, which became law in March. The act made $350 billion available to state and local governments.

As city moves forward, it will be focusing on spending much of money in what are called qualified census tracts, which are defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as areas where household have lower incomes and poverty rates of 25% or more.

Those areas, generally on the eastern side of Winston-Salem, are also neighborhoods that have larger numbers of minority residents. Federal officials say that because lower-income and minority communities have experienced the most severe impacts because of the coronavirus, cities can use money in those neighborhoods for a wider range of purposes.

City officials say spending will be split into multiple phases, with the first phase, possibly amounting to almost $6 million from the federal funds, going to help with some of the more immediate economic impacts of COVID-19: