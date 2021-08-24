Winston-Salem gears up for spending coronavirus relief funds

Winston-Salem has $25 million in coronavirus relief funds in the bank, and city officials are moving forward with plans to spend the money in ways meant to help small businesses, community nonprofits and others, with a special focus on helping the most needy.
The $25 million is about half of the $52 million the city will ultimately receive from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, which became law in March. The act made $350 billion available to state and local governments.
As city moves forward, it will be focusing on spending much of money in what are called qualified census tracts, which are defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as areas where household have lower incomes and poverty rates of 25% or more.
Those areas, generally on the eastern side of Winston-Salem, are also neighborhoods that have larger numbers of minority residents. Federal officials say that because lower-income and minority communities have experienced the most severe impacts because of the coronavirus, cities can use money in those neighborhoods for a wider range of purposes.
City officials say spending will be split into multiple phases, with the first phase, possibly amounting to almost $6 million from the federal funds, going to help with some of the more immediate economic impacts of COVID-19:
*Grants for small businesses could amount to a distribution of some $1 million to help independent small businesses with no more than 25 full-time employees recover. The city would prioritize spending in the qualified census tracts.
*Nonprofit organizations engaged in social services that have a budget of less than $1 million could get assistance if they demonstrate at least a 15% drop in revenue because of COVID-19. Groups would have to show that they have support in the low-income areas of focus.
*Nonprofits engaged in travel, tourism, hospitality and the arts could get money if their budgets are under $1 million and if they can document a revenue drop of at least 15% because of the pandemic.
*City employees who make less than $76,515 could earn a one-time payment of $500 per employee.
*The city could designate around $1.4 million for crime-reduction efforts. Here, the effort would not be creating new programs but shifting the source of spending on some existing programs that were recently approved by the city council.
The spending would include $300,000 more for SOAR, a program for ex-offenders; $250,000 for conflict-resolution and crime-prevention programs for youths; $200,000 for a program that trains volunteers to help resolve conflicts; $200,000 for supporting recreation center programs and mentors; $50,000 for a gun buy-back program; and $350,000 for boosting pre-K education as a crime preventative long-term.
Later, perhaps starting in 2022, the city will spend larger amounts of money from the entire $52 million allocation for projects that are considered as "transformational," especially for the city's lower-income residents.
That spending could include $20 million for housing, $7 million for poverty-reduction programs, $5 million for broadband in low-income areas and $3.5 million in job training and economic development.
Meanwhile, the city is planning a series of public engagement meetings that will take place in September and involve session with non-profit groups, small businesses and others who are going to be applying for the first phase of the relief spending.
By October, city officials said, they could be in a place to begin recommending programs and groups to support, with spending taking place in the fall and winter.
Members of the Winston-Salem City Council got an update Monday on the spending plans.
Council Member Kevin Mundy appealed for the city to make it possible for small business owners to get help in cases where they used their own money to keep their businesses afloat.
"Some business people were able to pay their expenses but drained their own personal savings and retirement plans dry," he said. "They don't owe power bills or rent, but they owe themselves. Plenty of small businesses mortgaged their individual futures to keep their businesses afloat, and it is not fair not to help them out."
Council Member D.D. Adams said the city needs to stay in touch with Black business operators to make sure they share in the help. Council Member Annette Scippio pointed out that many small business operators may not have the expertise to navigate the application process.
