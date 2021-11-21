Winston-Salem gears up to give grants to business, non-profit and arts groups in low-income areas

Winston-Salem, with the help of the United Way, is gearing up to hand out $3 million in grants to small businesses and nonprofit groups, with lower-income sections of the city getting first dibs on the money.
The spending was authorized by the Winston-Salem City Council last Monday, as the first payments from a $51.7 million in grants to the city from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, signed into law in March.
ARPA is designed to offset the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city will be paying the United Way $50,950 to administer the $3 million grants program.
Of the $3 million, $1 million will go to small businesses, and $1 million will go to social service nonprofits. The other $1 million will go to nonprofits in tourism, travel, hospitality and the arts.
Scott Tesh, a city official involved in working out the grant details, said the plan is to open up the application process for the grants in late December or early January, and begin distributing the grants to businesses and organizations that qualify starting in February.
The city said the grants are intended to help businesses and nonprofits that are behind on their rent, mortgage or utility payments. The maximum award for any recipient is $25,000. The money will be distributed in two rounds.
To qualify for a small business grant, a business must be individually owned and not part of a chain. It must have 25 or fewer full-time employees. It has to be in the city limits and had to be in business on or before Jan. 1, 2020. It must be behind on mortgage, rent or utility payments at the time of the application.
Nonprofit groups must have an operational budget under $1 million, not counting any money passed through from other groups. They must have a governing board and provide documentation that they serve low- to moderate-income areas.
First-round grants will go to businesses in what are called Qualified Census Tracts and nonprofits in or serving those tracts. Qualified Census Tracts are areas of low income designated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In the second round of grants, businesses and nonprofits outside Qualified Census Tracts can get grants if they are in or serve areas with a median household income below $50,000.
The city said that once all eligible applications are satisfied, any remaining money can be spent on other eligible uses.
Annette Scippio, council member for East Ward, worries that the grant restrictions may be too tight to help many businesses.
Since word got out about the grants program, Scippio has been getting phone calls from people interested in applying.
"The problem is that the first criteria is to be behind on mortgage, rent or utilities," Scippio said. "I've had a couple people call me, and they are not behind."
A different approach might be to allow grant recipients to use the money for payments going forward, she said.
"If you have to verify it, you can send in the bill," Scippio said.
The recovery grants are part of the first phase for spending the federal relief money. In addition to the grants, this phase includes $1.35 million for crime prevention and $1.5 million in premium payments to city employees on jobs that give them a lot of potential exposure to COVID-19.
The city is also using $100,000 in federal relief money in a program that provides matching legal aid grants to people facing eviction because of the pandemic.
North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams said that elected leaders in other cities are concerned about grant flexibility as well. Adams has been learning about how other cities are handling the relief programs through her participation in a National League of Cities conference.
"If we can find a way to make it more flexible, I will do that," Adams said.
During discussion among council members, Council Member John Larson of South Ward said he was concerned that many arts organizations may not qualify for the grants in that category because they operate citywide or outside one of the low-income census areas targeted by the grants.
City officials say larger arts groups and nonprofits will be able to get money in later phases of the COVID-19 relief.
