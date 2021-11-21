Winston-Salem gears up to give grants to business, non-profit and arts groups in low-income areas

"The problem is that the first criteria is to be behind on mortgage, rent or utilities," Scippio said. "I've had a couple people call me, and they are not behind."

A different approach might be to allow grant recipients to use the money for payments going forward, she said.

"If you have to verify it, you can send in the bill," Scippio said.

The recovery grants are part of the first phase for spending the federal relief money. In addition to the grants, this phase includes $1.35 million for crime prevention and $1.5 million in premium payments to city employees on jobs that give them a lot of potential exposure to COVID-19.

The city is also using $100,000 in federal relief money in a program that provides matching legal aid grants to people facing eviction because of the pandemic.

North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams said that elected leaders in other cities are concerned about grant flexibility as well. Adams has been learning about how other cities are handling the relief programs through her participation in a National League of Cities conference.

"If we can find a way to make it more flexible, I will do that," Adams said.