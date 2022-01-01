Winston-Salem gets positive audit report

The audit was carried out by Cherry Bekaert LLP from its office in Charlotte. Daniel Gougherty, a director with Cherry Bekaert, told members of the Winston-Salem City Council’s Finance Committee in a recent discussion of the audit that his company gave city finances what is called a “clean opinion.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That is the highest level of opinion that we can give under our standards,” Gougherty said.

The only blot that auditors found on the books was a failure by the city to submit a report to the N.C. Department of Transportation for a highway planning grant that used federal funds. Gougherty said the matter was not a significant problem, and city officials said they would make sure the report was submitted in the future.

The audit found that higher sales tax revenues accounted for more than 80% of the increased tax revenue that the city experienced in 2020-21.

With revenues from sales taxes budgeted at $35 million, collections came in at $46.3 million, or about 32% higher than budgeted. The $11.3 million increase in sales tax revenue was the biggest driver of the overall increase in city revenues of $11.5 million.