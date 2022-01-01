Winston-Salem gets positive audit report

Winston-Salem officials are pleased with the annual audit of city finances, which showed the city adding to its fund balance in 2021 and maintaining a triple-A bond rating.
Counting the money the city puts aside for serving debt, auditors said, the city had a fund balance that amounts to 38.43% of the city’s general fund — a percentage much higher than the 25% that state regulators in the Local Government Commission require local governments to maintain.
If that seems like a huge amount to have in the city’s bank account, Lisa Saunders, the city’s chief financial officer, points out that the fund balance for the general fund alone, the measure that people typically use for that sort of measurement, is only around 15% — 14.85% to be exact. It’s the addition of the debt service fund balance that inflates the total, she said.
Either way, Saunders said she was happy with the audit for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“The news from the audit was that for budgeting purposes, there was an expectation that we would have a decreased amount of sales tax revenue,” Saunders said. “We had greater than expected sales tax revenue.”
A decrease was predicted as fallout from COVID. That didn’t happen as the economy rebounded.
The audit was carried out by Cherry Bekaert LLP from its office in Charlotte. Daniel Gougherty, a director with Cherry Bekaert, told members of the Winston-Salem City Council’s Finance Committee in a recent discussion of the audit that his company gave city finances what is called a “clean opinion.”
“That is the highest level of opinion that we can give under our standards,” Gougherty said.
The only blot that auditors found on the books was a failure by the city to submit a report to the N.C. Department of Transportation for a highway planning grant that used federal funds. Gougherty said the matter was not a significant problem, and city officials said they would make sure the report was submitted in the future.
The audit found that higher sales tax revenues accounted for more than 80% of the increased tax revenue that the city experienced in 2020-21.
With revenues from sales taxes budgeted at $35 million, collections came in at $46.3 million, or about 32% higher than budgeted. The $11.3 million increase in sales tax revenue was the biggest driver of the overall increase in city revenues of $11.5 million.
Gougherty said the audit looked at four general areas: the city’s financial statements, its internal controls over finance, and separate looks at how the city handled state and federal funds.
In all four, he told the council, the city performed well.
The city leaders touched briefly on the Local Government Commission and its role with local governments. The LGC, as it is known, was formed by the state during the Great Depression to oversee local government finance at a time when many local governments were filing for bankruptcy.
“Up until the last couple of years they were really just oversight, but there have been a lot of smaller local governments that have been in severe financial stress in the last five years, and they have stepped in and actually served as financial officer in some cases,” Saunders said. “They review our financial report, they review any debt we have to issue.”
Saunders said the city has also consistently been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
