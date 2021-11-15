Winston-Salem gives OK for employees to run for office without taking leave

The Winston-Salem City Council voted unanimously Monday for a rule change that will allow city employees to run for office without taking an unpaid leave of absence.

The city council also voted to take over construction of Merschel Park in downtown Winston-Salem, after a private developer was not able to proceed on the project in a timely manner.

Alex Bohannon, a city employee who’s currently an appointed member of the the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, will be the immediate beneficiary of the rule change for office-seeking, should he run as expected for election to the school board.

In the run-up to the rule change, though, city council members were saying that the rule change would benefit any city employee who chooses in the future to run, especially younger employees who might be less able to skip paychecks during a leave of absence.

Under former rules, employees who wanted to run for any office would have to take an unpaid leave of absence for the duration of the campaign. And that can takes months, counting the time from a spring primary to a fall election.

The new rules take away that requirement, even for an employee who wants to run for a seat on the city council itself.