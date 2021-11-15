 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem gives OK for employees to run for office without taking leave
Winston-Salem gives OK for employees to run for office without taking leave

The Winston-Salem City Council voted unanimously Monday for a rule change that will allow city employees to run for office without taking an unpaid leave of absence.

The city council also voted to take over construction of Merschel Park in downtown Winston-Salem, after a private developer was not able to proceed on the project in a timely manner.

Alex Bohannon, a city employee who’s currently an appointed member of the the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, will be the immediate beneficiary of the rule change for office-seeking, should he run as expected for election to the school board.

In the run-up to the rule change, though, city council members were saying that the rule change would benefit any city employee who chooses in the future to run, especially younger employees who might be less able to skip paychecks during a leave of absence.

Under former rules, employees who wanted to run for any office would have to take an unpaid leave of absence for the duration of the campaign. And that can takes months, counting the time from a spring primary to a fall election.

The new rules take away that requirement, even for an employee who wants to run for a seat on the city council itself.

But there is a catch: While an employee can run for city council without penalty, one who wins that office or the office of mayor would have to quit working for the city when sworn in.

“I think the idea was to provide an opportunity for city employees to run for offices that are not a conflict of interest,” said Council Member John Larson, in advance of the vote. “Paying your own salary on the city council would be a conflict of interest.”

Bohannon works in the city’s Human Resources Department. He was appointed to the school board in January to take the place of Barbara Burke, who left the school board to take a seat on the city council. Since the city’s policy on political activity dealt only with running for office, not serving, there was no conflict between Bohannon’s job and serving on the school board.

The scenario changes next year: Burke’s unexpired term ran through 2022, meaning that Bohannon must then either leave the school board or run for election himself. Under the new rules, Bohannon can campaign and keep working for the city.

During Monday’s meeting, Council Member D.D. Adams said the change in the city regulation would make local government more “diverse, inclusional and intentional.”

Young people “just can’t give up their job or leave it to pursue an opportunity to run for office,” Adams said.

Merschel Park plan

The city council’s action on Merschel Park allows the downtown park construction to go forward following a period of inactivity, with a contractor set to carry out the work on what city leaders consider a future centerpiece of the downtown scene.

By unanimous vote, the council approved the city taking over the contract with Frank L. Blum Construction at a cost of $3.7 million. The total cost of the project will be about $4 million, including a $150,000 contract with Stimmel Associates PA for construction-related services.

At the same time, the city terminated the agreement it had with Pepper Property Association LLC, which was originally slated to oversee the park construction and had lined up Blum and Stimmel through a bidding process.

Pepper is affiliated with Mayfair Street Partners, which renovated the old Pepper Building as a Hotel Indigo on Fourth Street. Mayfair is planning to develop other property nearby and had planned to build Merschel Park along with that development, but the project ran into delays.

City officials believe the park construction will likely not get underway until the start of the new year, and will take about eight months to carry out.

