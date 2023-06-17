A wave of violence swept over the city late Friday and into Saturday as 10 people were wounded by gunfire, for reasons known and unknown, at various locations throughout Winston-Salem.

“There is no correlation between the shootings,” police Lt. R.T. Phillips said.

The first incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Dacian Street. When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Aaryn Michael Glenn of Salem Springs Court and 32-year-old Antonio Levern Scales of Oak Ridge Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians performed lifesaving measures on Glenn and Scales at the scene. Both men were taken to a local hospital, where they were in critical, but stable condition late Friday night.

Investigators determined that Glenn and Scales were standing outside when a car drove by and, for reasons that aren't clear, shot them. Glenn was struck in the chest and Scales in his left torso and upper right thigh.

Fast forward to 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to 95 Waughtown Street where an argument involving several people erupted into a gun battle. Kimberly Monique Woodard, 23, of Thortons Way and Artis Denard Johnson, 29, of Zuider Zee Court were caught in the crossfire.

Woodard and Johnson were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Police would then spend the next several hours responding to violent incidents in southern and southeastern Winston-Salem.

At 1:15 a.m., 29-year-old Sedric Samone Myers of Castletown House Drive was at a party on High Point Road when a fight broke out. As Myers ran away, he was struck in the arm.

Ten minutes later, 29-year-old Alexis Hernandez of Stokesdale suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest during an incident in the 800 block of Utah Drive.

Three other gunshot victims arrived at the hospital where Hernandez was being treated — all related to the incident on Utah Drive.

Finally, just before 3 a.m., officers were investigating another shooting at Forsyth Medical Center when a 17-year-old male walked into the emergency room with gunshot wound to his leg.

The juvenile refused to provide investigators with details about how he got shot.