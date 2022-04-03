Winston-Salem has $10.5 million in grants available to help low-income communities. Here's how to apply.

Winston-Salem has started taking applications for its first round of federal stimulus spending.

Forsyth County is planning to start taking applications for its second round of spending, as both local governments decide how to distribute money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.

The city opened up its application period on Friday for "Transformative Grants" totaling some $10.5 million and meant to bring about positive change to low-income communities through social and economic assistance.

"There has been a lot of interest," said Scott Tesh, with the city's office of performance and accountability.

More than 50 people attended a recent meeting to learn about the application process, and the city's been getting emails by the dozens.

Meanwhile, county officials say they're improving the application process for the second round of ARPA distribution by revising the application forms and requiring officials of groups that apply for the money to attend information sessions to learn more about the application process.

Groups that win awards will have to send their officials to training sessions to learn more about the grant guidelines, county officials said.

The county will start taking applications on April 26 and close the application period on June 10.

Together, the city and county are receiving some $126 million in ARPA funds, which have to be committed by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. Forsyth County received $74.3 million, and Winston-Salem received $51.7 million.

Forsyth County has already committed to spending $53.4 million, leaving almost $21 million to distribute in a second round of ARPA spending.

The county set aside $18.2 million from its total for governmental operations under a "revenue loss" calculation provided for by the federal legislation. The county also designated $7.2 million for premium pay to employees, and around $500,000 for administrative costs.

The county's first round of distribution saw 29 community groups get about $22.2 million from the county's ARPA pile, plus $5.3 million to county departments that submitted their own applications for the money.

Winston-Salem decided to spend $31.3 million of its ARPA allocation on police salaries by adding that amount to the city's general fund. In turn, the city transferred $20 million out of the general fund for affordable housing development, and $5.6 million from the general fund to replenish its fairgrounds, ball park, parking and occupancy tax funds.

The city also has committed almost $9 million in ARPA funds for other purposes: $3 million for small business, non-profit and arts groups to make up for lost revenue during COVID-19, $2.5 million for employee premium pay and vaccination incentives, and other initiatives.

For the city, the bottom line is that it still has $17.1 million to spend on ARPA-related projects, even though some of that money will be coming from the general fund because of the way the city is using $31.3 million for police salaries.

For its new Transformative Grants program, the city will take applications through April 25.

During last week's briefing session of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, officials said that after asking board members for their priorities, the top priority was in mental health training, followed by fire and public safety needs. Some interest also was expressed for improving digital access for the needy, cybersecurity, law enforcement in high-crime areas and home ownership assistance.

As before, any requests for money to build affordable housing are likely to be referred to the city, since county officials consider housing more of a city function.

County officials say they will prioritize projects that are intended to improve the lot of low-income populations.

