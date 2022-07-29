Winston-Salem honors four for their artistic accomplishments on eve of National Black Theatre Festival

Winston-Salem gained four new starred medallions for the sidewalk at Benton Convention Center on Friday, as city leaders once again celebrated the accomplishments of people inducted into the city's Walk of Fame.

Just days before the start of the National Black Theatre Festival here, the inductees included Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, the former executive producer of the festival who died in 2022.

Country music performer George Hamilton IV got as star, as did theatrical lighting designer Howell Binkley and visual artist Anne Kesler Shields.

"It gives us an opportunity to recognize perpetually these individuals who have made a huge impact on Winston-Salem's culture and entertainment fabric, but also nationally in many ways," Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said, in a ceremony that started inside the Benton with short films about each person's life and achievement, and ended up outside with the unveiling of bronze medallions.

Council Member D.D. Adams voiced excitement over the start of the theater festival, which starts on Monday after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed its usually biennial schedule back a year. Adams said the city has learned that the festival is a good opportunity to highlight the Walk of Fame, since both events have their roots in the arts.

With the latest addition, the city has now placed 24 medallions on the sidewalk, along Cherry Street beside the Benton.

Here are the latest honorees, in the order in which their stars were unveiled:

*Binkley, who died in 2020, was nominated nine times for a Tony award in design lighting and won twice, in 2006 for "Jersey Boys" and in 2015 for "Hamilton." Born in Winston-Salem, he was a student at Reynolds High School, where he was the Demon mascot, when he acquired the fascination for theater that led to his career as a lighting designer. His Broadway successes began with "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in 1993, and he won a Lawrence Olivier Award for best lighting design in the London production. At the time of his death, he had 52 Broadway productions to his credit.

*Hamilton, who died in 2014, cut his first record in 1956 while he was a freshman at UNC Chapel Hill. That song, "A Rose and a Baby Ruth," became a gold record for ABC-Paramount, and Hamilton went on television shows hosted by such lights as Jimmy Dean, Dick Clark, Arthur Godfrey and Perry Como. Over his 58-year career, he released 40 albums and 63 singles. He was a regular on the Grand Ole Opry and did his final performance just 11 days before his death. Known as the "international ambassador of country music," Hamilton's foreign appearances included a trip behind the Iron Curtain in 1974. A bridge on Salem Parkway also honors Hamilton.

*Sprinkle-Hamlin, who died in 2022, was the wife of Larry Leon Hamlin, who founded the N.C. Black Repertory Co. and the National Black Theatre Festival. Starting as secretary of the company in 1983, she joined the festival's board of directors in 1991. In 2007, when Hamlin died, Sprinkle-Hamlin took over as the festival's executive producer. All along, she held a job at the Forsyth County Public Library, and in 2000 became the first Black person and first woman to serve as library director.

*Shields, who died in 2012, had a career in the visual arts that spanned 60 years and included work in multiple genres including abstract landscapes, geometric paintings and prints, portraits and collages. Art critic Tom Patterson described her as "wholly without peer as an artist for her generation in North Carolina." In 1956, Shields joined with other artists to establish the Associated Artists of Winston-Salem, later joining with others to establish what is now known as the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art.