Winston-Salem honors Wake Forest University football team

The Winston-Salem City Council passed a resolution of support for the 2021 Wake Forest University football team on Monday, noting how the team drew on community support to host its first back-to-back sellouts at Truist Field.

Coach Dave Clawson brought players to Monday night's meeting of the city council to accept the award and thank city residents for supporting the school.

"We are proud to be in Winston-Salem and very grateful for your support," Clawson told the council. "Wake Forest is the smallest Power Five school in the country. You don't sell out a 35,000-seat stadium without community support. And so we are very grateful to all of you."

The city resolution notes the team's victory in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31, and how the program tied the school record for wins with 11 during the 2021 season. The resolution recalls how Clawson was named ACC Coach of the Year and notes honors won by individual players and offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero.

D.D. Adams, who serves as mayor pro tem and who represents North Ward on the council, told the coach and team that the stadium is in her ward and that she watched every televised game, even though she is not a WFU graduate.

The game against Pittsburgh for the ACC championship (Wake lost 21-45) had her "falling on the floor and running up and down the hall," Adams said.

"I was going crazy," Adams said. "I had to take another couple of drinks. I also want you to know that the city and the people of North Carolina, and I guess all Wake alum across the country, are so proud of you. You might not have won the game, but that's OK, you won the hearts of so many people."

Council member Jeff MacIntosh, the only Wake Forest alumnus on the city council, helped Mayor Allen Joines deliver a copy of the city resolution to Clawson and the team.

