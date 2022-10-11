Winston-Salem hopes to bag German motor plant

A German company that makes ventilation system motors is eying Winston-Salem as a possible site for its North American headquarters and manufacturing, and the city is dangling more than $600,000 in financial incentives to try to seal the deal.

It's not a done deal, city leaders say, since the company is looking at other sites in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. But since the company already has 200 jobs at its plant in Guilford County, city leaders say those jobs could at least stay in the Triad if the company moves here.

City officials are using the code name Project Bluefin to describe the recruitment effort, which if successful, would include putting the 200 Guilford jobs here and adding another 300 jobs over the following five years.

The jobs have an average wage of about $60,000 per year. The city has not yet identified the company.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said he made a courtesy call to Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan to make sure folks in that city didn't see Winston-Salem as poaching on friendly turf. As Joines explained, the cities have an agreement not to do that.

"The company approached us," Joines told council members during a meeting of the city council's Finance Committee on Monday. Joines said Vaughan told him it was better the jobs come to Winston-Salem than leave the Triad altogether.

City officials said the industrial prospect makes motors for ventilation systems in hospitals, schools, government buildings, data centers and for other applications including food and cold storage. The parent company is based in Germany, but the new location would be its headquarters and main distribution and manufacturing site for North America.

Joines said the company is eying a location in the Union Cross area.

The city incentives would total $632,947, which is based on 50% of the net new property-tax revenues the project is expected to create over seven years.

To get the full amount, the company would have to maintain the 200 existing jobs, create 300 new jobs within five years, and make a capital investment of $50.5 million.

Clawback provisions also apply if the company ceases operation.

Laura Lee, the senior president of economic development for Greater Winston-Salem Inc., told Winston-Salem council members that the potential exists for even more jobs from the company. Lee said the prospect is looking at having a workforce of 800 within a 10-year span of operation.

The company is on the fast track, too, Lee said.

"They are hoping to break ground by the end of the year, and be in operation by December of 2023 — which is about as aggressive a timeline that you can have," she said

At the same time, Lee said, the city is "up against fierce competition" for the expansion and relocation.

City leaders took pains to say that the incentives the city would give would be paid out from the new tax revenues the project brings in, so that "we are not taking money from our budget," Joines said.

Officials told council members the company would be taking steps to hire local people and would be holding a job fair to encourage local people to apply for jobs. The company's current work force is 33% female and 39% minority, which includes Black employees who make up 26% of the company employment.

Most of the new employees would be classed as laborers, officials said, but jobs would also be in engineering, logistics, purchasing, finance and human resources, among others.

City officials said the manufacturing company would be applying for incentives from the state and Forsyth County.

The Finance Committee on Monday unanimously endorsed the incentives package for the company on Monday, pushing the item to Monday's meeting of the city council.