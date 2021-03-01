Winston-Salem house where flooring collapsed must be fixed before WFU students go back in

Winston-Salem authorities said poorly-done repairs are responsible for a flooring collapse that left a rental house occupied by Wake Forest University students at least temporarily uninhabitable.

A portion of the flooring in the den of the house at 948 Palm Drive collapsed after midnight early Saturday morning. Four students at Wake Forest University were renting the house.

No one was apparently injured, but Wake Forest said it was putting a student organization on interim suspension while it checks to see if there was a violation of protocols in place to protect students from COVID-19.

The university did not name the organization, but city officials said they understood that some members of a student fraternity were renting the house.

The privately-owned house was repaired improperly at some time in the past, said Dan Dockery, the chief building official of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

"The floor was overloaded," he said. "Some repairs had been done incorrectly, not permitted and not inspected. What was done gave way and parts of the floor gave in."