Winston-Salem house where flooring collapsed must be fixed before WFU students go back in

Winston-Salem authorities said poorly-done repairs are responsible for a flooring collapse that left a rental house occupied by Wake Forest University students at least temporarily uninhabitable.
A portion of the flooring in the den of the house at 948 Palm Drive collapsed after midnight early Saturday morning. Four students at Wake Forest University were renting the house.
No one was apparently injured, but Wake Forest said it was putting a student organization on interim suspension while it checks to see if there was a violation of protocols in place to protect students from COVID-19.
The university did not name the organization, but city officials said they understood that some members of a student fraternity were renting the house.
The privately-owned house was repaired improperly at some time in the past, said Dan Dockery, the chief building official of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
"The floor was overloaded," he said. "Some repairs had been done incorrectly, not permitted and not inspected. What was done gave way and parts of the floor gave in."
Dockery said city officials allowed the students who live there a chance to go back in Saturday morning and retrieve their possessions, although they had to stay out of the room where the floor collapse occurred.
"Someone's going to have to get a permit and fix the floor correctly," Dockery said. "There were some improperly-placed framing members. I don't know how many kids or students were in there. All I know is that it was more than the floor could take."
Dockery said the city disconnected power from the dwelling and that no one can live there until proper repairs are carried out.
Both Wake Forest and city officials said their primary concern was student safety.
Debra Shaw, who lives nearby, said the house where the damage occurred is often the scene of loud parties that last into the night.
"The students are always partying, especially if it is a nice say," she said. "Some of them are really friendly as they walk their dogs and some are party-hearty."
Police said there was only one call at the house relating to a disturbance over the past year, on Oct. 3.
The house was built in 1949 and has a tax value of $128,000.
