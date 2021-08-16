Winston-Salem imposes mask mandate beginning Friday

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued an emergency order on Monday that will require everyone in the city in non-household situations to wear masks in indoor public and private places starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Joines said that, after consulting with Health Director Joshua Swift and learning about the increased pressures on health systems because of COVID-19, he decided the safest course is for the city to require the indoor masking.

As before, Joines said, it is anticipated that the measure will be largely voluntary, although the masking rule is mandatory for those inside the city.

There is no expiration date for the emergency order. Joines said that will be determined later.

“I was sort of waiting, but the way the spiking continues to go, I felt it would be a good time to get something in place,” Joines said. “I became concerned about the hospitals feeling the pressure and the number of intensive care beds shrinking. I was hoping we would not have to go to this, but the numbers continue to stay up there. The health director made a strong recommendation (for masking) to me.”

Joines said mayors in Greensboro, Durham and Boone have issued masking declarations.

