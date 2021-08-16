Winston-Salem imposes mask mandate beginning Friday

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued an emergency order on Monday that will require everyone in the city in non-household situations to wear masks in indoor public and private places starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Joines said that, after consulting with Health Director Joshua Swift and learning about the increased pressures on health systems because of COVID-19, he decided the safest course is for the city to require the indoor masking.
As before, Joines said, it is anticipated that the measure will be largely voluntary, although the masking rule is mandatory for those inside the city.
There is no expiration date for the emergency order. Joines said that will be determined later.
“I was sort of waiting, but the way the spiking continues to go, I felt it would be a good time to get something in place,” Joines said. “I became concerned about the hospitals feeling the pressure and the number of intensive care beds shrinking. I was hoping we would not have to go to this, but the numbers continue to stay up there. The health director made a strong recommendation (for masking) to me.”
Joines said mayors in Greensboro, Durham and Boone have issued masking declarations.
According to the mayor’s declaration, a clean face covering is required for everyone in the city whenever they are in contact with people who are not household members in public or private indoor spaces. Those spaces include grocery stores, pharmacies, businesses, restaurants, bars, gyms and fitness centers.
Everyone in spaces that require a face mask should also maintain social distancing as a way of reducing the spread of COVID-19, according to the Joines declaration. Even people who are outdoors should wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible, although that is not a requirement under the mayor’s declaration.
The declaration contains the usual exceptions for medical or religious reasons, along with no requirement to mask when actively eating or drinking, strenuously exercising, or in a private, individual office. Other exemptions apply for those giving a speech, communicating with law enforcement, or operating equipment if visibility would be affected.
The mayor’s declaration notes that people claiming an exemption will not be required by the city to produce documentation, but that others in charge of buildings can require proof.
Children under the age of two should not wear a face covering, the city said. Children under the age of five are not required to wear a face covering if a parent or guardian cannot get the child to do so properly.
Joines said that the key to getting the restrictions lifted and the disease under control is for more people to get vaccinated.
“That is the absolute way to end this thing,” Joines said. “There are plenty of places to get vaccinated.”