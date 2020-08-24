The city of Winston-Salem is considering a nuisance abatement action against the Citgo gas station on Liberty Street. The business has been the scene of recent violent crimes, including a shooting death in late June.
The N.C. ABC Commission had suspended the gas station's ABC permits, but a judge issued a temporary restraining order last week against the agency to delay the suspension.
At least one nearby business says the gas station is not responsible for its problems.
City Attorney Angela Carmon sent a letter dated July 27 to Mohamed Elmahdy of Winston-Salem, the president of East Winston Oil LLC and the owner of the Citgo gas station at 1522 N. Liberty St.
The gas station, which includes a convenience store, had been the site of several incidents of gun violence, including one homicide, an armed robbery and three separate shootings in the past 30 days, Carmon wrote.
"The ongoing violent criminal activity and other breaches of the peace occurring at 1522 N. Liberty Street put our public safety personnel and citizens in danger and such will not be tolerated," Carmon wrote. "Based upon an ongoing review of the history of the calls for service at this location, there is reason to believe that such criminal activity will continue."
Marcus Jerome Reid, 38, was found dead with a gunshot wound on North Liberty Street near 16th Street about 2 a.m. on June 27, police said. Officers arrested Jermaine Lamont Webster, 29, of Claremont Avenue, on July 1 and charged him with murder in Reid's death.
Carmon warned Elmahdy that if he doesn't take steps to reduce the violent criminal activity at the business by Aug. 28, then "the city will initiate the appropriate action necessary to protect its citizens and surrounding businesses," the letter said.
Carmon confirmed last Tuesday that the city is considering filing a nuisance abatement lawsuit against the Liberty Street Citgo, but declined to comment further on the matter.
City can act
That action includes the city filing a nuisance abatement action in Forsyth Superior Court under state law, Carmon wrote. The law allows cities and towns to file lawsuits against businesses and present evidence in court that those businesses pose a public safety risk. If the municipalities win in court, judges then can order the forfeiture of those businesses to local governments under the law.
In 2019, the city considered pursuing a nuisance abatement against the Club Nova Lounge on North Cherry Street. In April 2019, six people were shot and wounded outside the nightclub. The owner sold the building where the nightclub was located later that year.
In 2015, The Royal Inn at 200 S. Broad St. closed after the city filed a nuisance abatement lawsuit against the business. Residents in the West Salem neighborhood complained that the motel attracted illegal activity such as prostitution, assaults and drug use.
Two years earlier, the city threatened to file a nuisance complaint against the now-closed Nitty Gritty Soul Café after a fatal shooting there in 2013.
In 2007, the city sought to shut down the former Red Rooster nightclub on Jonestown Road after a Winston-Salem police officer was fatally shot. The owner closed the club a year after the shooting.
Station takes action
Elmahdy and Amro Elsayed, the manager of the gas station, said they have taken steps to reduce violent crime at the gas station, including hiring a security company, Elsayed said.
A security officer will patrol the station from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, according to the contract between Elmahdy and the North State Security Group.
The gas station also has provided to police video surveillance footage of suspects committing crimes there, mostly in its parking lot, Elsayed and Elmahdy said. That footage and other evidence have led to some arrests, they said.
Elsayed and Elmahdy said they have tried to hire off-duty police officers and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies to patrol the gas station, but the Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office have declined their requests.
Elmahdy also has contacted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency about illegal drug activities happening at the gas station, Elsayed said.
"We have cooperated with the police," Elsayed said. "We have done a lot of security work. We have taken all of the measures that we can take."
The N.C. ABC Commission suspended the Citgo gas station's ABC permits on July 17, the agency said in a statement. However, J. Randall May, an administrative law judge, granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday against the commission taking that action while the owners of the gas station seek a preliminary injunction against the state ABC commission from suspending the gas station's ABC permits.
The station has lost about $57,000 in sales while its ABC permits were suspended, the restraining order said.
"If not temporarily restrained, (the commission's) actions will cause irreparable injury to (East Winston Oil) because the viability of (its) business has been and will be harmed by (the commission's) action," according to the order.
The commission will abide by May's order, said Jeff Strickland, a spokesman for the state ABC commission.
A hearing regarding the matter is scheduled for Friday at the Guilford County Courthouse in High Point.
Hot spot for crimes
The commission initially suspended the business' ABC permits after it reviewed the affidavits of a state Alcohol Law Enforcement agent and five Winston-Salem police officers.
The ALE agent and the officers said several people have been shot and killed at the gas station, that many people illegally consumed alcoholic beverages on the station's premises, that illegal drug sales happen in its parking lot and that large groups of people often congregate in the station's parking lot late at night, sometimes getting into fights.
"I feel concerned that if Liberty Street Citgo is allowed to continue operating as an ABC-licensed establishment, there will be further acts of violence to occur on the licensed premises, including shootings and homicides," police Capt. Renee Melly said in her affidavit.
Those affidavits are inaccurate and vague, Elsayed said. Some local residents are committing crimes at the gas station, he said.
"It is shameful when the city, with all of its resources and forces, attempted to escape responsibility by blaming local small businesses such as the Citgo for their failures," Elsayed said in an email. "The Citgo is located in an area that has been known for decades for its high crime rate.
"These crimes include gun violence and drug trafficking," Elsayed said. "WSPD should have taken extra measures concerning the lives of vulnerable people in our community, and especially in this vulnerable area."
No control
Mattie Young, the president of the Cleveland Avenue Homes Association, said that the people who are committing crimes and causing other problems at the gas station don't live in the complex. Cleveland Avenue residents often go to the Liberty Street Citgo to buy beer and other items, but they return to the apartments, Young said.
"They don't stand around the store," said Young, who has served as the association's president for 38 years.
Young realizes that Elmahdy is trying to make a living.
"The man (Elmahdy) doesn't have control on what people are doing there," Young said. "That is out of his control. I hate to say that the city should shut him down."
Richard Yung, the manager of the nearby Fairway One Stop 5, said he's undecided about whether the city should begin a nuisance abatement action against the Citgo gas station.
"There are many shootings there," Yung said Thursday.
The gas station isn't responsible for the violent crimes happening there, said Terry Smith, the manager of Doc's Ultimate Access LLC, a nearby car detailing shop.
"It's not the store's fault," Smith said. "It's the people in the community. The owner (Elmahdy) is a good person."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Also, if the station lost nearly $57,000 in sales due to the suspension of its ABC permit, can it be assumed this "gas" station relies mostly on liquor sales than it does selling "gas"? If that's the case, that's a sad commentary on Liberty Street Citgo. [crying]
[scared] Wow, if the off-duty law enforcement officers are too afraid to make extra money by working part-time at the Liberty Street Citgo . . . [crying]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.