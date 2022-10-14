Winston-Salem is cutting the ribbon on its much-maligned hydroponics farm, which still doesn't have anyone to run it

Not long before the lunch hour Tuesday, Winston-Salem officials shared via a social media app better suited to alert neighbors about missing cats word that, after six years and nearly $1.5 million in public investment, they’ve scheduled a party this weekend to celebrate arguably the worst investment in city history.

“We’re cutting the ribbon for the Kimberley Park Hydroponic Farm and celebrating with a healthy community festival offering facility tours, kids activities, cooking demonstrations, food giveaways, free flu shots & health screenings, information from community partners and lots more,” read an announcement on Next Door.

Oh, and that’s before officials have even settled on somebody to operate it; the original planners, for whatever reason, backed out.

Flu shots and health screenings? Information and cooking demonstrations? For $1.5 million-plus?

'Stop digging'

Anyone with even passing interest in how local government runs through tax dollars - a dwindling few, I grant you - knows by now some of the background for such an auspicious occasion.

But just in case, for reference sake, here’s a synopsis:

A deal to build a hydroponics farm on 3 acres of land at 349 West Crawford Place was heartily approved in August 2016 by City Council.

It came in a pair of interlocking pieces.

The city agreed to lease the land to the Goler Community Development Corp. for $1 a year for 25 years. Goler, in turn, would use what was billed as a one-time grant of $962,000 to build a cutting edge hydroponics farm on the site.

Looking past the obvious - Goler, which enjoyed a well-earned reservoir of goodwill for developing affordable housing, had zero experience with either farms or hydroponics - the council overwhelmingly rushed to apply the rubber stamp.

Construction and capital equipment costs would be covered by general-obligation bonds approved in 2014 and two years’ worth of administration/operational expenses paid out of the city’s Economic Development Fund.

Only Councilman Robert Clark voted against the plan.

“I have nothing but good things to say about Goler with what they’ve done with senior housing,” Clark said. “Their apartments are very nice. They’ve done a great job.

“But this hydroponics is nothing anybody knew anything about.”

That played out in spectacular, agonizingly predictable ways.

Construction came in fits and starts. Mostly fits.

Delay upon delay happened with unrealistic promises to open in 2016, 2017, 2019 etc. Council, as it has a penchant to do, opted to throw more money at the hydroponics operation voting in 2020 for another $500,000 to handle cost overruns.

And then … nothing.

“There’s an old saying,” Clark said in 2021, five full years after the first vote. “When you find yourself in a hole, you stop digging.”

Bids rejected

With little public comment, city officials this spring quietly solicited proposals from companies with an interest - and presumably experience - in operating the 6,400 square-foot greenhouse.

Construction obviously was nearing an end, and someone who knew something about growing lettuce, cilantro, parsley, fennel etc. in water was needed.

Two - count ‘em, two - bids were submitted and ultimately rejected. A third came in past the deadline.

One company proposed spending $92,000 a year for two years. A second submitted a budget calling for $260,000 to be spent the first year and $6,000 the second.

An overly optimistic yield set annual sales at $191,000; one guess who’d eat that loss.

“Ultimately we wanted to see a larger turnout of applicants,” Moriah Gendy, a city employee who manages food programs for sustainability efforts, said in late summer when the bids were rejected. “This is a very specific skill set. We want to make sure that we are getting the most qualified group in there to meet the expectations for the facility.

Don’t blame Gendy for any of this; she’s merely the messenger, the person gifted a lump of coal and tasked with producing diamonds.

The goals stated from the outset in 2016 were - and remain - worth pursuing: fighting hunger in the wealthiest nation on earth and providing cutting-edge job training opportunities.

The fault lies with elected officials who bought, on spec, a risky proposal.

Flu shots and cooking demonstrations? Information and a health fair?

At least it’s something. Other than hot air and empty promises, that is.