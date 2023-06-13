We have a gay kid in the fam.

Cousin, niece, son, in-law, their name and exact relationship doesn’t matter. We’ll keep that close because it’s their life to live however — and with whomever — they choose.

Here’s the important part: They’ve moved away and won’t be coming back.

And it’s because of incidents like one Saturday morning in which protestors who said they were Proud Boys appeared in Winston-Salem to protest a gay-friendly Pride brunch and seemed to witnesses to be attempting to provoke confrontation.

“They were aggressive,” said one witness who asked not to be named out of fear for her safety. “Everybody was terrified. A lot of the Proud Boys wore masks and sunglasses. Some of them had on full tactical gear.”

The Proud Boys came to town — not for the first time — for Pride Month.

It’s not a good look.

Stoking fear

The Triad is attracting attention during Pride Month for all the wrong reasons.

A partial list, far from comprehensive, includes: the City of Winston-Salem’s self-inflicted PR wound over a Pride logo that was abruptly pulled offline on June 1; an uneasy confrontation last week in Greensboro over the firing of a city firefighter who, despite warnings, used his social media to bash transgender people; the vandalism early Friday of a Pride banner outside Winston-Salem City Hall; and the theft of rainbow Pride flag from a church in Mount Airy over the weekend.

The incident Saturday outside the Radar Brewing Company is more disturbing.

The brewery was hosting a Pride Brunch featuring drag acts.

A few minutes before it started, the drag brunch took a potentially ominous turn when a handful of masked Proud Boys showed up.

A witness said Sunday this group came from the Cape Fear region, a Proud Boys affiliate carrying “a chapter flag and everything.”

They’d come to provoke, the man said, but were largely ignored as organizers advised a turn-the-other-cheek posture.

A single Winston-Salem police cruiser came by, said a witness worried about her family’s safety.

“(The Proud Boys) seem to monitor this stuff closely. They’re all over social media,” she said.

That officer, she said, sort of laid out the rules, explained where the protesters could stand and left.

“This past Saturday a group of people arrived at our taproom to protest a private, ticketed event that featured a series of drag performances,” wrote Eric Peck, one of Radar’s owners, in a text message. “Police were contacted and dispatched to monitor the situation, and in the end the event was able to continue as planned. Our goal is, and always has been, to provide our guests with the best customer experience possible.”

Assembling to exercise First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly is one thing. It’s precious and worth fighting for. Using it to intimidate or provoke violent confrontation is another thing entirely.

A second wave of protestors showed up, bringing the total of Proud Boys to more than a dozen. Their tactical gear, partially hidden faces and comments made directly to people who had come for the show — eerily reminiscent of Klan demonstrations from days gone by — added to the tension.

Another witness, Marlowe Omilian, who took photos, wrote in an email that comments directed at her was a cause for concern and that a protestors’ major gripe seemed to be that the Pride brunch was not strictly for people over 18.

Police remained in the area, witnesses said, and returned a while later — this time in larger, more conspicuous numbers.

“A few young girls were really upset and started to yell back but not much more than that,” a witness said. “I think one of the Proud Boys must have said something the cops didn’t like because they moved it along after that.”

A spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department said Sunday that a watch commander did not leave any notes about it for the next shift.

But that’s not unusual. No arrests typically mean no incident, no problem and no paperwork. Nothing to see here. Move along.

Dog whistle approval

The appearance of a right-wingers with a documented history of violence — does the date Jan. 6 ring any bells? — coupled with incidents elsewhere makes it clear trouble might be brewing.

Trinity Episcopal Church in Mount Airy reported over the weekend that someone had made off with a Pride flag from outside their church.

“Someone stole our flag last night, but love prevails,” the church posted on Facebook Sunday. “Everyone is welcome!”

It’s not a direct line of cause and effect, but surely recent moves by some in political leadership have signaled that acts of intolerance are OK. More than 400 anti-LGBTQ bills have been filed in state houses across the country this year.

The N.C. Republican Party voted behind closed doors Saturday to censure U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in part for being one of a bipartisan group who worked to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, which codified legal protections for same-sex and interracial couples.

(Tillis also worked on modest, bipartisan gun-safety laws and has espoused compromise on immigration. Common sense and bipartisanship apparently are no longer welcome in the Big Tent.)

“We’re aware of the climate,” said Mayor Allen Joines early Monday morning, adding that he hadn’t yet heard about the incident at the brewery. “We’ll be keeping an eye out at our Pride parade here in a couple weeks to keep everyone safe.”

Still, with the prevailing winds and steady accumulation of incidents, it’s hard to argue with someone’s decision to move far from North Carolina and stay away.

“I really hate to hear that,” said one witness in a frank exchange. “I’m not surprised. I’d like to think Winston-Salem is a safe haven … but one of these days, I’m afraid somebody will go too far.”