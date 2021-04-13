Winston-Salem is in the race to recruit health supplements plant for Whitaker Park

And they're good jobs, city officials were saying Monday, with an average wage of $46,377.

"The type of jobs that will be brought in are the type of jobs that we are looking for," Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said during committee discussion. "And we are helping to fill out Whitaker Park. To me, it is a major win."

If the company comes here, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said, it will be buying an existing building with about 400,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The purchase and subsequent occupation of the building would bring all the major buildings on the Whitaker Park site into use, Joines said.

"They would occupy 200,000 square feet initially and would lease out the other half of the building," Joines said. "They are interested in moving pretty rapidly."

Joines said he's not sure of the prospect's exact time frame, but said a decision could come over the next six to eight weeks.

Winston-Salem isn't the only potential location in the running, city officials said, noting that the company is also looking at sites in New York, South Carolina and Virginia.