Winston-Salem Journal files petition for body-camera footage in case of man who says officers assaulted him over loud music.

City officials say they cannot disclose what policy or procedures Frankland violated or what disciplinary action was taken against him, citing the state's personnel privacy laws. And Mackey said he has never been able to see the body-camera footage, despite several requests.

Mackey also said another officer, Caleb Gray, also assaulted him that night and that the officers' supervisor, Jared K. Stump, did nothing when Mackey was tasered.

The Journal filed the petition in Forsyth Superior Court on Monday, seeking "release of all Custodial Law Enforcement recordings involving this police encounter with Mr. Mackey, from the initial contact through conclusion, including the restraint of, or use of force on, Mr. Mackey."

The Journal is asking for dash-board camera footage of the incident as well. Under state law, body-camera and dash-camera footage are not public record, and the only way they can be made public is through a court order signed by a judge. The first step in the process to get a court order is to file a petition with the court system.