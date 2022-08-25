Winston-Salem Journal wins 25 awards from the NC Press Association

The Winston-Salem Journal received 25 awards, including nine first-place honors, during the annual convention of the N.C. Press Association on Thursday in Raleigh.

This year’s event was the first to be held in-person since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards for the period published between Oct. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2022 continue a string of strong performances for the newspaper.

For the 2021-2022 News, Editorial and Photojournalism Contest, the Journal received eight first-place awards, eight second-place awards and eight third-place awards. In the Advertising Contest, the Journal received one first-place award.

Seven current and two former staff members received awards.

The Journal competes with the state’s major metro newspapers for General Excellence and individual awards. This year, the Journal won third place in the General Excellence category.

Jeri Young, the Journal’s managing editor, praised the newsroom’s commitment to its readers.

“I’m so proud of the staff and the hard work we’ve done over the past two years,” Young said. “These awards show how important the work we do is to the community.”

Walt Unks, the Journal’s photography editor, received two first-place awards in two categories: photography and sports and photo page or essay. Unks’ photos, "Deacs in the driver’s seat" and "High Country Snow" were selected for the top awards.

Reporter John Dell received first-place honors for sports feature writing for his story, "Special-needs eighth-grader has her moment in the spotlight on the basketball court."

Mick Scott, the Journal’s editorial page editor, received first-place honors for serious columns - "No bed of roses, no pleasure cruise"; "Sky of blackness and sorrow"; and "What have you done for me lately?"

Reporter Wesley Young received first-place honors in the Mark Binker Public Notice Award for his story, "One property, two visions of the future."

Metro Columnist Scott Sexton received first-place honors for lighter columns for his work, "Department of Private Works"; "Christmas compassion" and "Glory days."

Ray Causey, a Journal advertising sales executive, received first-place for use of color for the Winston-Salem Foundation Scholarship Ad.

The Journal’s staff received first-place honors for illustration/photo; illustration/print or interactive graphics for "The First hours – Fighting the Winston-Weaver fire."

The Journal’s staff also received second-place honors for its use of social media for Journalnow.com on social media.

Ethan Joyce, a former Journal sportswriter who covered Appalachian State University’s athletic teams, received second-place honors for sports news reporting for his story, "Stepping down: With tears and humor, Williams walks off."

Sexton received second-place honors for serious columns for his work, "No room at the inn"; "Disturbing pattern" and "Crystal Towers dilemma."

Photographer Allison Lee Isley received second-place honors for photography, spot for her photo, "Massive blaze guts fertilizer plant."

Unks received second-place honors for two other categories: photography, sports feature and photography, general news for his photos, "West Forsyth girls top Glenn" and "Police closing tent city."

Isley received second-place honors for photography, sports for her photo, "Wake jumps on Pitt early, never lets up."

Journal reporters John Hinton and Wesley Young as well as Unks and Andrew Dye, a former Journal photographer, received second-place honors for breaking news coverage for their work,"‘Terrible out here’ – Residents rescued as widespread flooding occurs in Winston-Salem, region".

Reporter Lisa O’Donnell received third-place honors in the ledes category for her stories, "Losing Jumil"; "On a mission"; and "Mary Alice Warren gets her day."

Michael Hastings, the Journal’s food editor, received third-place honors in arts and entertainment reporting for his work, "Caterers turn to family meals after pandemic slowdown."

The Journal’s staff received third-place honors for sports coverage on Feb. 25-26. The staff also received third-place honors for special section for its "7 Over 70 – 2021 edition."

The staff received third-place honors for community coverage on June 13-15, 2021. The staff received third-place honors for breaking news coverage for its story, "Days of violence: Two women’s bodies found after man fires on police substation."

The staff also received third-place honors for breaking news coverage for its story, "Searching for answers: Mother wants to know who shot son to death."