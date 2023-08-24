The Winston-Salem Journal received 27 awards, including 11 first-place honors, during the annual convention of the N.C. Press Association Thursday in Raleigh.

This year’s awards ceremony was held at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel.

The awards for the period published between March 1, 2022, and March 4, 2023, continue the trend of strong performances for the newspaper.

For the 2022-2023 News, Editorial and Photojournalism Contest, the Journal received 11 first-place awards, seven second-place awards and nine third-place awards.

Nine current and three former staff members received awards.

The Journal competes with the state’s major metro newspapers for General Excellence and individual awards.

Jeri Young, the Journal’s managing editor, saluted the newsroom’s commitment to its readers.

“I’m so proud of our staff,” Young said. “This shows how important it is to have reporters and photographers who understand their community and what matters most to our readers.”

Journal photographer Allison Lee Isley received four first-place awards in four categories: advertising — special section, spot photography, general news photography and magazine or niche publication.

Isley’s photos, “Nurses: The heart of health care,” “Why or how” and “City Mourns Senseless Death” as well as photos in the Winston-Salem Monthly March 2022 received top honors.

Cindy Loman, former special products editor, shared first-place honors with Isley in the categories of advertising – special section and magazine or niche publication.

Walt Unks, the Journal’s photography editor, received a first-place award for sports photography for his photos, “North Carolina escapes App State with a win.”

Reporter John Deem received the Mark Binker Public Notice award for his story, “As board mulls proposed development along Yadkin River, experts rip outdated NC flood assumptions.”

Metro Columnist Scott Sexton received a first-place award for city, county government reporting for his work, “An uphill battle: Chain reaction crash caused by county employee causes legal hassles.”

Reporter Richard Craver received first-place honors in business writing for his story, “We often want it all.”

Journal reporters John Hinton and Wesley Young received first-place awards in beat news reporting for their story, “City mourns senseless deaths/Shooting victim remembered.”

Journal reporter Lisa O’Donnell received a first-place honor in beat feature reporting for her story, “Show stoppers: Livestock shows hark back to fair’s ag heritage.”

The Journal staff received first-place honors for general news reporting for its story, “Winston Weaver Fire: Then and Now.”

Sexton received a second place award in sports feature writing with his story, “Boys of Summer.”

Isley received a second-place honor in general news photography with her photo, “He Deserves Justice.”

Unks got a second-place award in feature photography for his photo, “Back home at Merlefest.”

Sexton received a second-place honor in news feature writing for his story, “From the ashes — Growth sprouting up from charred ground following fire at Pilot Mountain.”

Loman and Isley received a second-place award in magazine or niche publication for their work, Winston-Salem Monthly September 2022.

The Journal staff received a second-place award for its editorial pages on June 3, June 5 and June 10, 2022.

Former Journal Reporter Michael Hewlett received a second-place honor in beat feature reporting for his story, “Always keep faith.”

O’Donnell received a third-place award in sports enterprise reporting for her story, “A big hit: New tee-ball league revitalizes Rupert Bell Park.”

Isley and Loman received a third place honor in special sections for their work in the publication, “7 Over Seventy 2022.”

Unks received a third-place award in feature photography for his photos, “Autumn in the Piedmont.”

Ragan Robinson, a former digital editor, won a third-place honor in multimedia projects for her, “Synchronous fireflies create a real-life enchanted forest.”

Mick Scott, a former Journal editorial page editor, received a third-place award in lighter columns for his column, “The long, straight ahead/Through eyes that only see what’s real/A world in white gets underway.”

Sexton received a third-place honor in feature writing with his column, “Eye for detail: 92-year-old master craftsman’s greatest joy is making others smile.”

Scott received a third-place award for editorials for his work, “An American challenge/Gun raffle is mistake/A day of dread for democracy.”

Craver received a third-place honor in business writing for his story, “‘We feel, I feel, very betrayed’ – United Furniture workers are trying to move on.”

The Journal staff received a third-place award in appearance and design for its work on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, 2022.