The city's Juneteenth Festival on Saturday drew thousands to Bailey Park and Biotech Place so that they could revel in their "freedom."

The festival celebrates June 19, 1865 — the day in history when Union soldiers informed the last remaining slaves in Galveston, Texas that they were free.

The event highlighted African American cultural traditions such as food, music and dancing.

But freedom — and the sacrifices made by Black people throughout history — was foremost on the minds of many.

“Let’s give freedom a hand,” retired Judge Denise Hartsfield said to the crowd. “If you appreciate freedom, stand on your feet.”

Hartsfield said celebrating Juneteenth is necessary because the fight for freedom isn't over. Not if you want an abortion in North Carolina. Or are in a same-sex marriage.

Said Hartsfield: “Let’s party with a purpose today. And our purpose is to let the United States and North Carolina know and Phil Berger and those folks in Raleigh understand that in Forsyth County, we are not taking it.”

Juneteenth has been celebrated by Black communities for over 100 years, but it took becoming a federal holiday in 2021 for the historic occasion to be more universally known. On Saturday, in cities like Winston-Salem and Greensboro, as well as around the country, there was a Juneteenth celebration of some sort, ranging from festivals to cookouts.

Over the years, Juneteenth has — and still — goes by many names.

Freedom Day.

Emancipation Day.

Black Fourth of July.

And Independence Day. The second one.

But, regardless of the name, observing Juneteenth is a celebration of the human spirit, Fleming El-Amin said. The former Forsyth County commissioner conducted a libation ceremony during the event and didn't mince words about the importance of the gathering.

“You cannot contain the human spirit,” said El-Amin, noting the atrocities that many enslaved people were forced to endure. “They survived that. They were subjected to the worst kind of slavery that mankind ever experienced.”

Mayor Allen Joines asked about 400 people in Biotech Place to imagine the feelings of enslaved people in Galveston when word came that they were free.

“It was just amazing,” Joines said. “We are taking time to celebrate it. We celebrate freedom.”

But the mood on Saturday wasn't entirely festive.

Mayor Pro Tem Denise “D.D” Adams told the crowd that the city has never apologized for its role in slavery.

“You need to owe up for what you did,” Adams said. “Everything that white folks got, they got it because of Black folks. We built this country.”

Meanwhile, inside Biotech Place, Amy Easter shared information with attendees about the Peter Oliver Pavilion Gallery, an $8 million project. Oliver, a potter, was an enslaved man in Old Salem who bought his freedom in 1800. He leased a 4-acre farm in north Salem, and the pavilion gallery would be located there.

During the festival, Easter collected signatures from attendees that will be presented to the City Council, Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and state legislators to emphasize the importance of the project.

“We are trying to get the word out to everyone about Peter Oliver,” Easter said.

Many people brought folding chairs and tents to Bailey Park as they watched entertainers perform on stage under a shining sun and clear sky. Nearby was Lateer Jawara, who sells merchandise at various African American festivals around the country.

“We celebrated Juneteenth before it was a national holiday,” recalled Jawara, who lives in Chesterfield, Va. “Everyone in mainstream communities has accepted it as a national holiday.”

Chenita Johnson, a vice president with the Winston-Salem African American Archive, shared information with attendees about the historical accomplishments of local Black residents. Johnson said Juneteenth is an important holiday because “we have people here who have no knowledge about the Black history in Winston-Salem."

PHOTOS: Juneteenth Celebration in Winston-Salem 2023