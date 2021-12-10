Winston-Salem limits use of pine straw for landscaping

A Southern landscaping staple will no longer be an option in areas close to many commercial buildings and apartments in Winston-Salem.

An ordinance approved by the Winston-Salem City Council in November will prohibit so-called pine straw or other highly combustible material from being used as groundcover within 10 feet of businesses and multi-family residential buildings with flammable exteriors.

The ordinance applies to any groundcover that can burn at a rate of two feet per minute. The longleaf pine needles that are used for landscaping burn at a rate of 7.5 feet per minute.

Building materials considered highly flammable under the new rule include wood, Masonite, and aluminum and vinyl siding.

The ordinance does not affect single-family homes or duplexes, or commercial and multi-family residential buildings with exteriors made of brick, stone, stucco, concrete, metal or other non-combustible material. However, houses used for daycare businesses serving six to 16 children, or as residential care homes with between six and 16 occupants are subject to the new regulations.

The ordinance was approved Nov. 15, but will not go into effect until Nov. 15, 2022.

