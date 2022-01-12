Winston-Salem looks at raising pay and loosening residency requirements in bid to stem vacancies

Faced with dozens of vacancies across different departments, the Winston-Salem City Council may act Tuesday to boost pay for close to 50 different city jobs.
And with vacancies rife on the police force, the city is poised to relax the requirement that officers live at least as close to Winston-Salem as an adjacent county.
Instead, officers may live as far away as 60 miles from City Hall: That's about as far away as Mebane, Concord or Wilkesboro.
"The number of positions that are open is astronomical," Council Member Robert Clark said this week, during a committee meeting to talk about the problem. "I think we are down 90 in police ... that's a lot of darn folks."
The Winston-Salem City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the pay increases and residency changes. Both won the endorsement of the city's general government committee this week.
The police force has 528 positions for sworn officers. City officials expect the number of vacancies to go higher with some expected retirements, and also point out that "the separation of public safety employees represents a significant loss of investment by the city," according to a report presented to the council.
"There are also associated costs with recruitment, evaluation and a host of negative social and economic impacts for our community resulting from the department being under-resourced," the report states.
Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe said the city is dealing with 72 vacancies among various equipment-operation jobs and front-line supervisory positions.
"That's about a 27% vacancy rate in those areas," Rowe said. "It is impacting a number of our public works areas, utilities, field operations, sanitation, traffic field operations and vegetation management."
Rowe said the city also has 11 vacancies in housing code enforcement and housing rehabilitation, and 20 empty slots among public safety communicators.
The city is boosting salaries across the critically-short positions by reclassifying many jobs to higher pay grades.
For instance, a heavy equipment or sanitation-equipment operator is now at grade 6, but would move to 7 under the proposed change. The midpoint salary at that new grade is $49,749.21, about $3,250 more than someone makes at the midpoint of grade 6.
"Our hope is that we can fill these positions more quickly and restore our service levels," Rowe said, adding that the changes would take effect during the first pay period in February.
The staffing shortage is not unique to Winston-Salem. Forsyth County gave all employees a 5% pay hike earlier this month, along with another $2 per hour pay boost for workers who cover night shifts. Winston-Salem City Council Member Jeff MacIntosh told other council members during committee that he's heard similar stories by talking to elected officials from other cities.
"This is not just us," he said. "This is common to every municipality across the country."
Meanwhile, under current city policies, department heads, assistant managers, division heads and others are all required to live within the city limits. Under the proposed change council will consider Tuesday, only the city manager and city attorney would have to live in the city. Department and division leaders and others would only be required to live within 30 miles of the city.
City Manager Lee Garrity told members of the city council that the rationale for putting a 60-mile limit on how far away a police officer can live is that it should allow an officer to get to the city in no more than an hour in case of the kind of emergency that might need additional police officers on the job.
Some local governments have no residency requirement for law enforcement officers. That's true in Cary, Durham and High Point. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has no residency requirement. Police in Raleigh can live as far away as 60 miles from the city hall, while in Charlotte, officers have to live within 45 miles of the public safety center. Greensboro requires only that officers live somewhere in North Carolina.
