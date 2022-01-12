Winston-Salem looks at raising pay and loosening residency requirements in bid to stem vacancies

Faced with dozens of vacancies across different departments, the Winston-Salem City Council may act Tuesday to boost pay for close to 50 different city jobs.

And with vacancies rife on the police force, the city is poised to relax the requirement that officers live at least as close to Winston-Salem as an adjacent county.

Instead, officers may live as far away as 60 miles from City Hall: That's about as far away as Mebane, Concord or Wilkesboro.

"The number of positions that are open is astronomical," Council Member Robert Clark said this week, during a committee meeting to talk about the problem. "I think we are down 90 in police ... that's a lot of darn folks."

The Winston-Salem City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the pay increases and residency changes. Both won the endorsement of the city's general government committee this week.

The police force has 528 positions for sworn officers. City officials expect the number of vacancies to go higher with some expected retirements, and also point out that "the separation of public safety employees represents a significant loss of investment by the city," according to a report presented to the council.