Winston-Salem loses longtime funeral director, 'a family man with a great big heart'

From the porch of the funeral home on Liberty Street, Gilmore, like his father before him, would wave at people driving past in their cars.

“That was his way of connecting with the community,” Mack said.

Mack said that when he was a college student in the 1980s, he worked at WAAA, the Black-owned radio station that formerly operated at 980 on the AM dial. Gilmore had a Sunday morning broadcast.

“He had a gift,” Mack said. “He would sit down in that chair, close his eyes and go into a meditation zone. He would give words of inspiration and have a song ready to play behind the words. He would minister to families of people he had buried throughout the week. I would see that man sit in the booth and literally cry for people.”

People loved to hear her father speak, Donna Gilmore said, and he had a gift for being able to speak without advance preparation. He could carry on a conversation with anyone, she said, whether it was on an intellectual level or giving comfort to someone who was despondent.