Winston-Salem man, 92, reunited with lost letterman jacket with a little help from the internet

“It just snowballed. So many people have come up to Dad to ask about it when they see him wearing it,” Amick said. “He keeps saying he can’t believe how nice people have been to take an interest in him.”

The story took another unexpected turn, too, something that strengthens its deep, cross-generational sentimental value.

“Every time we talk about it, I learn something new about my dad,” Amick said. “It’s better than ancestry.com and doesn’t cost anything.”

She knew, for example, that her father had grown up poor and earned a track scholarship. He ran track and cross country for Maine in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s. But she didn’t know that he nearly joined the school’s ski team, too, until his track coach strongly advised against it.

The coat’s return, coming as it does at the end of a pandemic-crazed year and at the heart of the holiday season, stirred something even more important.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen him with real joy in his eyes since (my mom) died,” Amick said.

Claire Osborn suffered from Alzheimer’s, Amick said, and had moved to Salemtowne to receive medical care that family alone cannot provide. She died in July 2018; the Osborns had been married for 65 years.