Winston-Salem man, 92, reunited with lost letterman jacket with a little help from the internet

Mal Osborn figured his daughter was humoring him when she promised to find a cherished keepsake from his long-ago college days at the University of Maine.
It was just a coat — a varsity letterman jacket specifically — a mid-weight, waist-length garment that helped to ward off the brutal cold of Orono in central Maine. Modern technology, in the form of wind-stopping Gore-Tex and deeply insulating quilted down, had long since rendered obsolete its utility.
To Osborn, 92, the jacket represented so much more: athletic achievement, perseverance and a reminder of just how far he’d come.
“It was the only coat I had my senior year,” Osborn said. “I was young then. I didn’t mind the cold so much.”
When the jacket went missing in late October, Osborn figured it “was gone forever.” But his daughter refused to accept that. She knew how much it meant and couldn’t abide the sadness the loss caused.
“My daughter said she’d get it back,” Osborn said. “But I didn’t believe her. She pulled it off, though.”
But not without help and not without the thoughtfulness of strangers who’d found it in the oddest of places.
'The real deal'
In hindsight, how a 70-year-old jacket got lost really isn’t much of a mystery.
Osborn lives by himself — Claire, his wife of 65 years, died in 2018 — and many days, he eats lunch at The Sherwood restaurant on Robinhood Road.
“We think he just put it on top of his car and drove off,” said Beverly Amick, his daughter.
It could happen to anybody. Who hasn’t pulled out of the driveway with a coffee tumbler (or gym bag or cellphone or water bottle) on the car?
Later that day, Osborn realized the jacket was missing. He’d brought it with him to Winston-Salem when the family moved here in 1964; it mattered. Osborn rummaged through his house, and with family, re-traced his route to the restaurant over and over.
But the coat didn’t turn up. The loss began to eat at Osborn; he thought perhaps it was due to the encroachment of age, a frightening proposition.
A few blocks away in Sherwood Forest, unbeknownst to either Osborn or Amick, neighbors had made an odd discovery while doing yard work a day or two after Halloween: a men’s jacket, the name "Mal" embroidered on it and with a large block M on its breast partially hidden under a pile of windblown leaves.
“We saw it was the real deal and put it up in the house,” said Jennifer Brown. “We figured it was part of a costume and maybe a kid got (too) hot trick or treating and just dropped it.”
It was too nice to toss, and so Brown figured someone might come looking for it. That knock on the front door never came, not in the literal sense, but after several weeks, an electronic one arrived via a computer screen.
Amick, as people do these days, posted a notice on social media that got shared over and over and over. More than 2,800 times at last count.
Eventually word reached Brown and she connected with Amick.
“I’m just so happy he has it back,” Brown said.
A quick trip to the dry cleaner’s — with a little mending — and an old jacket was returned recently to a really grateful man.
“As good as new,” Osborn said.
Just a coat? Hardly.
“I don’t think he’s had it off since he got it back,” Amick said.
Deep significance
In the days since it came home, this simple story — like the jacket itself — has taken on a larger significance for those who made it happen.
A local television station read the Facebook post and aired a story on the evening news. A newspaper reporter in Bangor, Maine, saw it, and ran with a local version. A short version appeared Wednesday in The Washington Post.
“It just snowballed. So many people have come up to Dad to ask about it when they see him wearing it,” Amick said. “He keeps saying he can’t believe how nice people have been to take an interest in him.”
The story took another unexpected turn, too, something that strengthens its deep, cross-generational sentimental value.
“Every time we talk about it, I learn something new about my dad,” Amick said. “It’s better than ancestry.com and doesn’t cost anything.”
She knew, for example, that her father had grown up poor and earned a track scholarship. He ran track and cross country for Maine in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s. But she didn’t know that he nearly joined the school’s ski team, too, until his track coach strongly advised against it.
The coat’s return, coming as it does at the end of a pandemic-crazed year and at the heart of the holiday season, stirred something even more important.
“It’s the first time I’ve seen him with real joy in his eyes since (my mom) died,” Amick said.
Claire Osborn suffered from Alzheimer’s, Amick said, and had moved to Salemtowne to receive medical care that family alone cannot provide. She died in July 2018; the Osborns had been married for 65 years.
“He stayed in a recliner next to her saying the same prayer every night,” Amick said, “that when she woke up, she would remember who he was.”
Just a jacket? Hardly.
It’s a priceless reminder of a man’s humble beginnings, his journey with a beloved partner and a life well lived.
“I’m just appreciative of people and their response,” Osborn said. “I just want people to know how nice (other) people can be.”
