Winston-Salem man accused of abusing newborn twins on Christmas Eve

A Winston-Salem man is facing charges after he was accused of abusing his newborn twins on Christmas Eve, Thomasville Police said.

Tristan Scott Strupe, 26, of Baxter Road was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of felony child abuse, causing serious injury, according to an arrest warrant.

Strupe was being held Wednesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $65,000, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Strupe is scheduled to appear Jan. 25 in Davidson District Court.

Thomasville police were dispatched at 4:42 a.m. Saturday to Thomasville Medical Center on a report of two newborn twins suffering injuries, police said. The hospital's staff notified police immediately after learning about the babies' injuries, police said.

Their mother had recently given birth and was recovering at the hospital with the father and the twins joining her in her hospital room, police said. The twin babies, less than 48 hours old at the time, sustained severe injuries.

Strupe is accused of causing bruising and tearing of one child's ear, exposing its cartledge and causing bruising, scratches, a fractured skull and a broken upper arm to another child, according to the arrest warrants.

The babies were taken to Forsyth Medical Center, where they are being treated, police said.