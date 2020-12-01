Winston-Salem man accused of assaulting disabled man, slapping him 41 times and stomping on his chest

Lane and Lowery are accused of committing the first assaults on May 18.

On that day, according to an arrest warrant, Lane is alleged to have hit a man 11 different times in the upper body.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then on May 22, Lane wrapped a large industrial chain around his hand and used it to strike the man on his left side, the arrest warrants said.

At 10:53 a.m. on May 26, Lane hit the man five times after the man fell to the ground. Then at 12:02 p.m. that same day, Lane slapped the man twice in the face, the arrest warrants allege.

On June 3, Lane kicked the man in the buttocks after he had fallen, according to the arrest warrants.

On June 15, Lane threw an office chair at the man.

The last assault occurred on June 24, when Lane stomped on the man's chest and then stood on top of the man, causing two rib fractures. He also slapped the man 41 times on his body, the arrest warrants said.