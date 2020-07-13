A Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing a woman to death in 2011 and dumping her body in a trash can is still not competent to stand trial for murder and will be sent to Central Regional Hospital until at least June, a Forsyth County judge ruled.
Cornelius Tucker Jr., 64, of Penner Street, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Constance Edwina Hall, 47. Hall’s body was found in a trash can on Nov. 24, 2011, in the 900 block of Manly Street near Cook Elementary School. Winston-Salem police arrested Tucker in April 2015 after his DNA was found on cloth tied around her knees.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court signed an order on Thursday involuntarily committing Tucker to Central Regional Hospital in Butner until at least June 1, 2021, where Tucker’s capacity to proceed could possibly be restored.
But the chances that Tucker will be prosecuted for Hall’s murder are slim because of his history of mental illness combined with a slew of physical medical issues, according to court documents.
In his motion, David Botchin, Tucker’s attorney, said Tucker has been diagnosed with Schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder with psychotic features. Botchin said that even while on medication, Tucker’s mental condition can deteriorate. Tucker also has physical medical issues, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, peripheral artery disease, seizure disorder, hepatitis and other conditions, according to court documents.
Tucker has been evaluated several times over the past few years. A judge has declared twice that Tucker was incompetent to stand trial, the most recent being on March 26, 2019, by Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court, according to court documents.
But in July 2019, he was returned to Forsyth County Jail after a doctor at Central Regional Hospital declared that Tucker’s capacity to proceed had been restored. Thursday’s hearing was the first time that Tucker had a capacity hearing in Forsyth Superior Court.
Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Shrader and Botchin agreed that Tucker was not capable to proceed to trial based on the most recent evaluation Tucker had on May 11.
“Defendant contends that there is sufficient evidence to indicate that the Defendant should be returned to (Central Regional Hospital) for continued capacity treatment, long-term therapeutic treatment safekeeping,” Botchin writes in his motion. “... Furthermore, given the Defendant’s many physical medical problems, the need for total care warrants the need for the Defendant to remain at (Central Regional Hospital) long-term.”
In a previous report, Amy Leeper, a forensic psychologist at Central Regional Hospital, said Tucker believed he could communicate with other people through his jail jumpsuit and through his hair. Tucker also believed he was a wealthy man and received millions of dollars from the U.S. Justice Department, Leeper said in her report. Leeper said Tucker did not appear to have an accurate understanding of the charges against him and that he did not appear to be faking his symptoms.
A trial date for Tucker has not been set.
Cornelius Tucker Jr., is suffering inhumanely from his psychological and physical disabilities. It would cruel and unusual punishment for him to continue suffering this way. The HUMANE thing to do would be to free Cornelius from his inner demons via lethal injection.
