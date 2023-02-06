A Winston-Salem man has been charged with second-degree murder and four counts of assault in connection with a shooting at a Greensboro adult entertainment club that left one man dead and six other people injured by gunfire.

The shooting occurred at 2:55 a.m. on Jan. 29 at Southside Johnny's, a business located at 6400 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Police said a dispute broke out between two groups of people inside the business, followed by gunfire.

Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, died from gunshot wounds he received at the business, Greensboro police said.

The other shooting victims had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Winston-Salem resident Dasean Aaron Hunter, who is 26, was charged on Monday with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury.

Hunter was being held with no bond allowed in the Forsyth County jail.

Greensboro police said Southside Johnny's has been the scene of at least two other, non-fatal shootings in the past 18 months. Police do not suspect that the shootings are connected.

Still, the latest incident was enough to trigger an inspection by the city’s Safety Review Board, whose mission is to ensure nightspots such as Southside Johnny’s are safe environments for patrons.

“If you have these type of incidents occurring in this short span of time, then it gets our attention,” said Greensboro Assistant City Manager Trey Davis.

In the club’s earlier incidents, shootings were reported in July 2021 and February 2022. In each case, the report involved a single victim with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The Greensboro City Council created the Safety Review Board in December 2021 to evaluate violent incidents at restaurants, clubs and bars. At the time, then-Police Chief Brian James told elected officials that “nightlife” is one of the root causes of violent crime in Greensboro.

The review board’s creation was designed to curb incidents at such establishments by creating a system to prevent future problems.

“We started this (board) not to close businesses down. It is to help businesses,“ Davis said. “But our first priority is to the community and the people that come here to go to these establishments.”