Winston-Salem man charged with murder after assault victim dies

A Winston-Salem man is facing a homicide charge after he was accused Thursday of punching another man who later died Saturday, authorities said.
Antuan Lamont Perry, 30, of Butler Street was initially charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, Winston-Salem police said. The case is now a homicide case, police said late Saturday.
Perry is being held in the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed, police said.
James Christopher King, 73, of West Academy Street was arguing with Perry shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday while King was standing in his driveway, police said.
Perry was accused of punching King in his head during the argument, causing King to fall, police said.
King fell to the ground, and his head hit the concrete driveway, causing additional trauma to his head, police said.
Perry left the scene in a vehicle, police said.
King was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition Friday, police said.
Officers later found Perry and arrested him without incident, police said.
Perry is scheduled to appear Monday in Forsyth District Court.
The death of King marks the fourth homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem in 2022 as compared to two homicides during the same time frame in 2021.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.
Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100
