Winston-Salem man charged with murder in death of his girlfriend, police said.

A Winston-Salem man was arrested on a charge that he shot his girlfriend to death on Saturday night, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Willie Junior Snuggs, 43, of Peden Street, has been charged with murder in the death of Kristin Nicole Mendez.

At 9:16 p.m. Saturday, Winston-Salem police officers were called to the 300 block of Peden Street on a report of a gunshot being heard in the area. Officers canvassed the neighborhood and found a woman lying in the side yard of a house in the 400 block of Peden Street. She had been shot. The woman was identified as Mendez and Forsyth County paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Snuggs and Mendez had been dating and lived together in the house on Peden Street. Winston-Salem police found Snuggs in the house and took him into custody.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division came to the scene and took over the investigation.

Snuggs is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

The investigation is still active, and Winston-Salem police said in its news release that investigators will not be releasing any additional specific details. Mendez's next of kin has been notified.