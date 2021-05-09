 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man charged with murder in death of his girlfriend, police said.
Winston-Salem man charged with murder in death of his girlfriend, police said.

Willie Junior Snuggs

Willie Junior Snuggs

 Winston-Salem Police

A Winston-Salem man was arrested on a charge that he shot his girlfriend to death on Saturday night, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Willie Junior Snuggs, 43, of Peden Street, has been charged with murder in the death of Kristin Nicole Mendez.

At 9:16 p.m. Saturday, Winston-Salem police officers were called to the 300 block of Peden Street on a report of a gunshot being heard in the area. Officers canvassed the neighborhood and found a woman lying in the side yard of a house in the 400 block of Peden Street. She had been shot. The woman was identified as Mendez and Forsyth County paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. 

Snuggs and Mendez had been dating and lived together in the house on Peden Street. Winston-Salem police found Snuggs in the house and took him into custody. 

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division came to the scene and took over the investigation. 

Snuggs is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. 

The investigation is still active, and Winston-Salem police said in its news release that investigators will not be releasing any additional specific details. Mendez's next of kin has been notified. 

This is Winston-Salem's 10th homicide this year, as compared to 7 homicides at this time in 2020. 

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. For Spanish speakers, the number for Crime Stoppers is (336) 728-3904. 

People also can contact Crime Stoppers via Facebook at "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem." And people can text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department's Text-A-Tip line at (336) 276-1717. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

