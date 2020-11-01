Winston-Salem man charged with murder.

A Winston-Salem man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a Forsyth County man that happened Sunday.

According to an arrest warrant, Winston-Salem police have charged Bryan Eugene Quick, 54, of the 4100 block of Glenn Hi Road. He is accused of killing Keith Charles Myers, the arrest warrant alleges.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem police have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding Myers' death, including how he died. Winston-Salem police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Winston-Salem police told WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner, that the homicide happened on Glenn Hi Road. Police have not said whether the homicide happened at Quick's residence.

WGHP/Fox 8 said that the man who was killed was about 40-years-old.

According to the arrest warrant, Quick was arrested at 5:40 a.m. Sunday. He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.