Winston-Salem man charged with murder.
Winston-Salem man charged with murder.

A Winston-Salem man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a Forsyth County man that happened Sunday.

According to an arrest warrant, Winston-Salem police have charged Bryan Eugene Quick, 54, of the 4100 block of Glenn Hi Road. He is accused of killing Keith Charles Myers, the arrest warrant alleges. 

Winston-Salem police have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding Myers' death, including how he died. Winston-Salem police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Winston-Salem police told WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner, that the homicide happened on Glenn Hi Road. Police have not said whether the homicide happened at Quick's residence. 

WGHP/Fox 8 said that the man who was killed was about 40-years-old. 

According to the arrest warrant, Quick was arrested at 5:40 a.m. Sunday. He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. 

