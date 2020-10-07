Winston-Salem man claiming prosecutors used training document to remove potential Black jurors takes his case to the N.C. Supreme Court.

Albright said in his ruling that the training document and the Michigan State University study aren't evidence of racial discrimination. He said the training document is not newly discovered evidence and could have easily been found through a public-records request. And the race-neutral reasons found in the document, he said, are based on appellate cases in federal and state courts.

He also ruled that the Michigan State University study is without merit and that consideration of other Forsyth County cases are not relevant.

Hambourger and Pickett strongly disagree in court papers and argue that Albright ignored clear evidence of race discrimination. They also said that prosecutors should be stating their real reasons for why they removed a juror and not relying on ready-made non-racial reasons they can pluck from a document.

"This Court should take review to make it clear to trial courts and prosecutors that only prosecutors' true reasons are relevant to a Batson inquiry, not whether prosecutors can come up with a justification that was accepted by another court," Hambourger and Pickett said in court papers.