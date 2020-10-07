Winston-Salem man claiming prosecutors used training document to remove potential Black jurors takes his case to the N.C. Supreme Court.

A Winston-Salem man who claims that Forsyth County prosecutors used a training document to make up non-racial reasons to remove potential Black jurors at his trial is taking his case to the N.C. Supreme Court.
Russell William Tucker, 53, is on death row after a jury convicted him in February 1996 of first-degree murder in the death of Maurice Travone Williams, a security guard at a Kmart store on University Parkway in Winston-Salem. Prosecutors said Tucker shot Williams in the chest on Dec. 8, 1994. Tucker had walked out of the Kmart store and Williams believed he had stolen clothes.
Tucker's attorneys, Elizabeth Hambourger and Mark Pickett, filed a petition Tuesday with the N.C. Supreme Court. They are asking the court to review a decision by Judge Stuart Albright of Forsyth Superior Court to reject Tucker's recent appeal.
Tucker had argued that the prosecutors in his case, Rob Lang and David Spence, used a training document called "Batson Justifications: Juror Negatives." The name of the document comes from a 1986 U.S. Supreme Court ruling called Batson V. Kentucky. That decision prohibited prosecutors from using race in removing potential jurors. Prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys can use what are called peremptory challenges to remove a juror without giving a reason. But if challenged based on the Batson decision, a judge can give prosecutors a chance to give a non-racial reason.
State prosecutors with the N.C. Attorney General's Office have denied those allegations. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill has said he could not comment on pending litigation. Laura Brewer, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Attorney General's Office, said prosecutors are reviewing the latest filing.
Hambourger and Pickett said that Lang and Spence pulled specific language from the training document to come up with ready-made, non-racial reasons that were often based on racist stereotypes of Black people to get rid of Black jurors. For example, Thomas Smalls, a married Black man with children who had lived in Forsyth County for years, was removed as a potential juror. When asked why, Lang cited Smalls' body language and inappropriate responses to prosecutors' questions. Hambourger and Pickett said "body language" and "inappropriate responses" came from the Batson training document.
Another Black juror, Debra Banner, was struck because she was not registered to vote and did not have "sufficient stake in the community," even though she was a life-long Forsyth County resident who was married and had children. Those reasons were not based on the Batson document but were still indicative of racial bias, Hambourger and Pickett said.
They also argued that a statistical study of North Carolina capital cases done by two Michigan State University law professors also provides ample proof of a pattern of racial discrimination and bolsters Tucker's claims. According to the study, prosecutors in Forsyth County were 2.25 times more likely to strike Black potential jurors than non-Black jurors.
Albright said in his ruling that the training document and the Michigan State University study aren't evidence of racial discrimination. He said the training document is not newly discovered evidence and could have easily been found through a public-records request. And the race-neutral reasons found in the document, he said, are based on appellate cases in federal and state courts.
He also ruled that the Michigan State University study is without merit and that consideration of other Forsyth County cases are not relevant.
Hambourger and Pickett strongly disagree in court papers and argue that Albright ignored clear evidence of race discrimination. They also said that prosecutors should be stating their real reasons for why they removed a juror and not relying on ready-made non-racial reasons they can pluck from a document.
"This Court should take review to make it clear to trial courts and prosecutors that only prosecutors' true reasons are relevant to a Batson inquiry, not whether prosecutors can come up with a justification that was accepted by another court," Hambourger and Pickett said in court papers.
Hambourger and Pickett said that just because the Batson document does not mention anything about Black jurors does not mean that it's not racist. They also noted that Ibram X. Kendi, a historian, identified racist stereotypes of Black people in the Batson documents.
They also said Albright should have recused himself from Tucker's case. Albright denied that request, but Hambourger and Pickett argue that Albright's decision shows why he should have taken himself off the case. Hambourger and Pickett said that the Michigan State University study covered capital cases in Guilford County during a time when Albright was the elected district attorney.
"Judge Albright's treatment of the MSU study reads not simply as an analysis of Tucker's evidence but as an attempt to generally undermine the study's legitimacy," they said. "Despite Judge Albright's finding that recusal was unnecessary because he was District Attorney in a different jurisdiction and not involved in Tucker's case, his order in fact reflects an attempt to protect all North Carolina prosecutors from perceived unfair attack by the MSU study."
They also said Albright was wrong when he ruled that Tucker could have raised these issues in earlier appeals and was now barred from raising them now.
The N.C. Supreme Court will have to decide whether to accept the petition, and if it does, it will take months before it issues a ruling.
