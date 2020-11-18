Winston-Salem man convicted on charges he sexually assaulted two girls. He will spend more than 22 years in prison.

In June, according to The Casa Grande Dispatch, Martinez was taken into custody in Eloy, Ariz., on an outstanding felony arrest warrant. He was wanted by the Winston-Salem Police Department on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child and statutory rape.

A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Martinez-Garcia on the charges he pleaded guilty to on Wednesday. The indictments said that one of the girls was 9 at the time of the alleged sexual abuse. Indictments said that sexual abuse happened between Jan. 1 and June 30 of 2009. The indictments also allege that he sexually assaulted a girl when she was 10. That alleged abuse happened between April 28 and April 29 of 2020.

Williams said the first girl, who is now 21, had reported the abuse when she was 13 but later recanted. He said the girl recanted partly because she didn't have sufficient family support. But the girl came forward again and the case was re-investigated, Williams said.

Cara Smith, Martinez-Garcia's attorney, said that her client took responsibility. And when she talked to him about the facts in the case, he wept, indicating that he had remorse for his actions, Smith said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.