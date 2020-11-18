Winston-Salem man convicted on charges he sexually assaulted two girls. He will spend more than 22 years in prison.

A Winston-Salem man will spend more than 22 years in prison after he was convicted Wednesday on charges that he raped and sexually assaulted two girls.
Enrique Martinez-Garcia, 42, of Weatherwood Court pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to two counts of first-degree statutory rape of a child under the age of 13, two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated everything into one of the first-degree rape charges and sentenced Martinez-Garcia to 22 years and 11 months to 32 years and six months in prison. Once he is released, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Winston-Salem police detective Robert Williams said police started investigating after receiving a report in May 2020. A girl who is now 11 told a friend that Martinez-Garcia was sexually abusing her. That friend told her mother. The friend's mother told the girl's mother.
Martinez-Garcia found out about the police investigation, drained one of his checking accounts of money and got cash at his house and then went to Arizona.
In June, according to The Casa Grande Dispatch, Martinez was taken into custody in Eloy, Ariz., on an outstanding felony arrest warrant. He was wanted by the Winston-Salem Police Department on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child and statutory rape.
A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Martinez-Garcia on the charges he pleaded guilty to on Wednesday. The indictments said that one of the girls was 9 at the time of the alleged sexual abuse. Indictments said that sexual abuse happened between Jan. 1 and June 30 of 2009. The indictments also allege that he sexually assaulted a girl when she was 10. That alleged abuse happened between April 28 and April 29 of 2020.
Williams said the first girl, who is now 21, had reported the abuse when she was 13 but later recanted. He said the girl recanted partly because she didn't have sufficient family support. But the girl came forward again and the case was re-investigated, Williams said.
Cara Smith, Martinez-Garcia's attorney, said that her client took responsibility. And when she talked to him about the facts in the case, he wept, indicating that he had remorse for his actions, Smith said.
336-727-7326
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.