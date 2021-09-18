Winston-Salem man critically injured in motorcycle crash on North Peace Haven Road

A Winston-Salem man was seriously injured Saturday after his motorcycle crashed in the 1300 block of North Peace Haven Road, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 3:50 p.m. when George D. Erwin of Mill Creek Road was traveling east on his motorcycle on North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem police said. After Erwin's motorcycle passed a vehicle in the center lane, Erwin lost control, and the motorcycle struck the curb.

Erwin's motorcycle flipped multiple times before coming to rest in the road, police said.

Erwin was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition Saturday night with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

People can anonymously submit text tips, photos and videos to police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

