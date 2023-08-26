A Winston-Salem man died early Saturday following a collision with another car in the 6000 block of Bethabara Park Boulevard.

The tragedy occurred at 1:11 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles in the road. Both drivers sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital, police said.

Nineteen-year-old Junior Felipe Olivo Lacan of Wright Street, a passenger in one of the cars, also was taken to a local hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators determined that a 2021 Jeep driven by Janet Jacobo, 33, of Fieldcreek Court was traveling east on Bethabara Park Boulevard. At the same time, a 2007 Toyota driven by Davie Sarabia Morales, 16, of Wright Street was traveling west.

It's not known why the two vehicles collided with one another.

Lacan's death is the city's 20th traffic fatality so far this year, as compared to 13 during the same period in 2022.