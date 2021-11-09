Winston-Salem man dies after being injured in traffic crash last month

A Winston-Salem man died Monday from injuries he sustained in a traffic crash Oct. 16 on Country Club Road, authorities said Tuesday.

Gary Wayne Combs, 72, of Piccadilly Drive died 23 days after he was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital, Winston-Salem police said.

Combs, in his 2007 Honda Fit, was making a left turn from Piccadilly Drive onto Country Club Road about 5 p.m. when he failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic, police said.

A 2017 Ford Escape, driven by Maurice Lavance Hughes, 32, of Winston-Salem, collided with Combs' vehicle, police said.

Hughes told police that he was driving west on Country Club Road when Combs' vehicle turned in front of his vehicle, according to a police accident report. Hughes didn't have enough time to apply his brakes, the report said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Combs told police that he was making a left turn from Piccadilly Drive on Country Club Road and didn't see Hughes' vehicle before the collision.

Combs and Hughes were both injured in the crash, police said. Combs was taken to Wake Forest Baptist, and Hughes was taken to Forsyth Medical Center, police said.