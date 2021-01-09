Winston-Salem man dies after his moped is struck by a vehicle on University Parkway in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man died Friday night after his moped was struck by a vehicle in the 5000 block of University Parkway, authorities said Saturday.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. when Arnulfo Avellaned Antunez, 62, of Gregory Street was driving his moped south on University Parkway, Winston-Salem police said.

At the same time, Thomasine Yvette Caldwell, 53, of Holly Court was driving a 1999 Honda Accord south on the road as well, police said. Both vehicles in the middle lane when for unknown reasons, Caldwell's vehicle struck the rear of Antunez's moped, police said.

Antunez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Caldwell wasn't injured.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

Officers closed the 5000 block of University Parkway for six hours following the collision, police said.

Antunez's death was the city's second traffic fatality this year, as compared to no traffic fatalities in Winston-Salem at this same time in 2020, police said.

