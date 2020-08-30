A Winston-Salem man died Saturday night after his motorcycle ran off the side of the road and hit a tree, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
The crash happened at 10:33 p.m. Saturday.
Winston-Salem police said Michael Deshon Robinson, 30, of Ross Street, was traveling south on his 2004 Honda motorcycle in the 400 block of Oak Summit Road. The motorcycle ran off the road to the right and collided with a tree. Robinson died at the scene, police said.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's Traffic Enforcement Unit came to the scene and assumed the investigation. Police said no other information would be released at this time. Police said Robinson's next of kin has been notified.
Police closed the 400 block of Oak Summit Road for four hours after the crash.
Robinson's death represents the 19th traffic-related fatality in 2020, compared to 12 at this time in 2019, police said.
Anyone with information can contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem can also be contacted through its Facebook page.
