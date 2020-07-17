A Winston-Salem man died Friday after his SUV ran off Old Greensboro Road and overturned, authorities said.
Adrian Dwayne Sapp, 23, of Northampton Drive was driving a 2015 Ford Explorer west behind another vehicle shortly before 3:50 p.m. in the 4200 block of Old Greensboro Road, Winston-Salem police said.
In heavy rain, Sapp's vehicle attempted to pass the other vehicle, traveling across the road's double yellow lines, police said. Sapp's SUV then hydroplaned, and Sapp lost control of the vehicle on the accumulated water on the road, police said.
Sapp's vehicle then ran off the road, hit a sewer drain, overturned and struck an utility pole, police said.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle on its side next to the power pole, police said. Sapp, who was in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash knocked out electricity to the Salem Landing neighborhood, police said. Crews are working to restore power.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the crash.
Police temporarily closed the the 4200 block of Old Greensboro Road while vehicle was removed and crews worked to restore electricity.
Sapp's death is the city's eighth traffic fatality this year, compared with eight at this time last year, police said.
