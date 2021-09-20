Winston-Salem man dies following motorcycle crash on North Peace Haven Road

A Winston-Salem man died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed in the 1300 block of North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem Police said late Sunday.

The incident happened shortly before 3:50 p.m. Saturday when George D. Erwin, 34, of Mill Creek Road was traveling east on his motorcycle on North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem police said. After Erwin's motorcycle passed a vehicle in the center lane, Erwin lost control, and the motorcycle struck the curb.

Erwin's motorcycle flipped multiple times before coming to rest in the road, police said.

Erwin was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition Saturday, police said.

Police said he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash investigation is ongoing, police said.

This marks the 21st traffic related fatality in 2021, compared to 21 during the same time in 2020.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

People can anonymously submit text tips, photos and videos to police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

