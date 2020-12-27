Winston-Salem man dies from gunshot wound

Olatunji Massey, 39, of Winston-Salem died following a gunshot wound he suffered Saturday evening, Winston-Salem police reported Sunday.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported shooting at the 100 block of Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem about 10:22 p.m. Saturday and found Massey suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his torso.

Massey was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, but despite all emergency medical treatment, he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and have started the early stages of their investigation.

Winston-Salem police are not releasing specific details related to the investigation at this time, but said the incident appears to be isolated.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

This is the 27th homicide to occur in 2020 compared to 32 homicides for the same period in 2019, Winston-Salem Police said.

