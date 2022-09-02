Winston-Salem man dies in complex crash scene on U.S. 52

A Winston-Salem man died Aug. 25 after being thrown from his Jeep onto U.S. 52 and then being struck by the wrecked Jeep when it was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The N.C. Highway Patrol responded at 1:30 a.m. to the incident on U.S. 52 North near Perch Road, the highway patrol said.

Matthew B. Dills was driving a 1998 Jeep north when the vehicle went off the highway, overturned, and then came back onto the road, the highway patrol said. Dills, 50, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, the agency said.

The vehicle and Dills were on the highway when a double-tandem tractor trailer hit the Jeep, causing the Jeep to strike Dills, the highway patrol said.

Aaron Stokely, 45, of Morristown, Tenn. was driving the tractor-trailer, the highway patrol said.

The tractor-trailer then struck a guardrail, and the vehicle’s trailer overturned. The impact caused part of its load to spill on the highway.

In addition, as crews were working to clear the scene around 4 a.m., a pickup truck rear-ended a car in the area of the crash, according to WGHP/FOX8.