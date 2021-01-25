 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem man dies in head-on wreck
0 comments

Winston-Salem man dies in head-on wreck

{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem man was killed Friday afternoon when his SUV was involved with another vehicle in a head-on collision on N.C. 109 in Davidson County, according to WGHP/FOX 8, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Citing N.C. Highway Patrol sources, the station said that Jerome Williams of Winston-Salem was driving a Ford SUV north on N.C. 109 about 2:41 p.m. Friday when his vehicle went left of center and struck a Lexus SUV head-on.

The accident occurred near the Jolly Road intersection.

Williams died at the scene, troopers said. The other driver, a resident of Denton, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News