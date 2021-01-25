Winston-Salem man dies in head-on wreck

A Winston-Salem man was killed Friday afternoon when his SUV was involved with another vehicle in a head-on collision on N.C. 109 in Davidson County, according to WGHP/FOX 8, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Citing N.C. Highway Patrol sources, the station said that Jerome Williams of Winston-Salem was driving a Ford SUV north on N.C. 109 about 2:41 p.m. Friday when his vehicle went left of center and struck a Lexus SUV head-on.
The accident occurred near the Jolly Road intersection.
Williams died at the scene, troopers said. The other driver, a resident of Denton, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
