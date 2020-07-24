A Winston-Salem man died Friday after his vehicle ran off Germanton Road and then collided with another vehicle, authorities said.
The incident happened at 2:47 p.m. when Gary Wayne Casteen, 45, of Listonbrook Court was driving north in a 2000 Mazda Protege in the 5300 block of Germanton Road, Winston-Salem police said.
Casteen's vehicle ran off the road to the right, and then traveled back onto the road into the path of a 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Erica Dawn Webb, police said.
Casteen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Webb was treated for minor injuries.
Officers closed the 5300 block of Germanton Road for about four hours following the crash.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic-enforcement unit is investigating the incident.
Casteen's death is the city's 10th traffic fatality this year, as compared with 10 traffic fatalities at the same time in 2019, police said.
Anyone with information about this crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-770 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.