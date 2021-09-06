Winston-Salem man faces assault charges

A Winston-Salem man has been arrested after being accused of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of assault after pointing a gun.
Jeffery Lorinze Oglesby, 55, was being held Monday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $100,000.
His court date is Sept. 23. Arrest documents list his alias as Jeffrey Lorinze Oglesby.
