Winston-Salem man faces assault charges
A Winston-Salem man has been arrested after being accused of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of assault after pointing a gun.

Jeffery Lorinze Oglesby, 55, was being held Monday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $100,000.

His court date is Sept. 23. Arrest documents list his alias as Jeffrey Lorinze Oglesby.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

