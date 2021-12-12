 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man faces drug charges
Winston-Salem man faces drug charges

Leroy Melvin Witherspoon of Winston-Salem was arrested Friday on multiple drug charges.

Witherspoon, 51, is charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to sell or deliver, possession of ½ to 1½ ounces of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia; and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for keeping and selling crack cocaine, court documents show.

Witherspoon, 51, was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond, according to court documents. His court date is Monday.

