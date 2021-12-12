Winston-Salem man faces drug charges

Leroy Melvin Witherspoon of Winston-Salem was arrested Friday on multiple drug charges.
Witherspoon, 51, is charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to sell or deliver, possession of ½ to 1½ ounces of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia; and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for keeping and selling crack cocaine, court documents show.
Witherspoon, 51, was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond, according to court documents. His court date is Monday.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Fran Daniel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today