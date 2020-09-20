 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man faces gun, heroin charges
Kernersville police charged a 28-year-old Winston-Salem man Saturday with felony possession of heroin and possession of a handgun by a felon.

Christine Donnell Nelson, of Triangle Drive, was charged in connection with possessing a 9-mm semi-automatic handgun and several baggies containing heroin.

According to his arrest warrant, Nelson pleaded guilty in February 2018 to possession of a handgun by a felon and received a 15-27 month prison sentence, which was suspended for 30 months.

Nelson remains in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

